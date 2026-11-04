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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 13:06 Uhr
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DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: Milestone for Contactless Fingerprint Biometrics: DERMALOG Qualifies for Prestigious NIST FastCAP Program

Milestone for Contactless Fingerprint Biometrics: DERMALOG Qualifies for Prestigious NIST FastCAP Program

DERMALOG's successful NIST FastCAP qualification marks an important advance in contactless fingerprint biometrics, enabling fast and reliable identification for mobile and digital applications.

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG Identification Systems has successfully completed qualification testing under the Fast Capture (FastCAP) program of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The Hamburg-based company, a leading provider of biometric technologies, is now listed by NIST among vendors whose contactless fingerprint capture technology meets the stringent requirements defined in NIST Special Publication 500-339.

The FastCAP initiative assesses whether contactless technologies can capture all ten fingerprints quickly and reliably without a conventional touch-based scanner. DERMALOG's qualification demonstrates that its solution delivers high-quality biometric data suitable for secure identification under rigorous standardized testing conditions.

A Breakthrough for Digital and Mobile Workflows

Contactless fingerprint capture makes identification processes faster, more flexible, and easier to integrate into digital workflows. Applications range from mobile identity verification and remote enrollment to civil registration. Citizens can be securely identified or enrolled without conventional fingerprint scanners. The technology is particularly suited to mobile and high-volume environments where rapid, hygienic, and efficient biometric capture is essential.

"Contactless fingerprint capture has enormous potential to make biometric processes more efficient and user-friendly," said Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG. "Meeting the NIST FastCAP qualification requirements underscores the outstanding performance of our technology. This is another major step toward the broader global adoption of contactless biometrics."

The FastCAP qualification further strengthens DERMALOG's position as a global innovation leader in advanced fingerprint technologies for secure and seamless biometric identification.

Picture is available at AP

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
www.dermalog.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milestone-for-contactless-fingerprint-biometrics-dermalog-qualifies-for-prestigious-nist-fastcap-program-302929213.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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