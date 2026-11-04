Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 13:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biodance opens first beauty counter at Selfridges London

Biodance opens first beauty counter at Selfridges London

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 361 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance marks an exciting moment in its UK presence, today unveiling a new counter at Selfridges London flagship on Oxford Street.

The counter is Biodance's first solo physical counter in the UK and is one of the first K-Beauty counters in Selfridges Beauty Hall. The expanded retail presence in Selfridges Beauty Hall signposts a significant step in the brand's UK expansion strategy, allowing greater space for product discovery, exploration and education.

"Since I founded Biodance, the goal has always been to make effective, science-driven skincare accessible to all. I am delighted to partner with Selfridges London, home to some of the most exciting names in beauty, and elevate the experience we are able to offer our UK customers. Our counter feels like a natural next step in our brand journey and reflects the recognition K-beauty is receiving globally," said Mihwa Kim, founder and CPO of Biodance.

The Selfridges counter will offer a handpicked collection from Biodance such as the signature hydrogel masks, including the brand's global bestseller, the Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Jelly Serum Mists, Eye Patches, Toner Pads & innovative cleanser and SPF formats. Alongside this collection, shoppers will be able to explore the new launches and receive personalised skincare consultations from a dedicated beauty advisor, with no appointment required. The counter will be run by a dedicated team of beauty advisors recruited and trained by Luneia Brands, and is designed to introduce skincare curious consumers and K-beauty enthusiasts to Biodance's science-backed approach to formulations, ingredient delivery & effective skin concern solutions.

Kim added, "The UK has always been a key focus for us as we've grown globally, and there's no better place than Selfridges for customers to experience Biodance firsthand, with personalised guidance from our dedicated beauty advisors. This moment represents everything we believe in: innovation, results, and a genuine connection with our customers. Seeing a Biodance counter come to life in the beauty hall is a meaningful moment for us."

This milestone follows a period of explosive global growth for Biodance, which has become one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the hydrogel mask category, with a global retail footprint expanding across the US & EMEA.

"We're thrilled to welcome Biodance to the Selfridges Beauty Hall. Renowned for its pioneering hydrogel masks and science-led approach to skincare, the brand has earned a devoted global following and become a standout name within K-beauty. At Selfridges, we are passionate about bringing our customers the most innovative and culturally relevant beauty brands, and Biodance is a natural addition to our offering. Launching our first dedicated K-beauty brand counter is a significant milestone, reflecting both the growing influence of Korean beauty and our commitment to championing the brands shaping the future of skincare." said Melissa McGinnis, Beauty Buying Director, Selfridges.

Biodance's counter at Selfridges London is now open, located in the Beauty Hall on the ground floor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biodance-opens-first-beauty-counter-at-selfridges-london-302929212.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.