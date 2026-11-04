Biodance opens first beauty counter at Selfridges London

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 361 million hydrogel masks sold globally, Biodance marks an exciting moment in its UK presence, today unveiling a new counter at Selfridges London flagship on Oxford Street.

The counter is Biodance's first solo physical counter in the UK and is one of the first K-Beauty counters in Selfridges Beauty Hall. The expanded retail presence in Selfridges Beauty Hall signposts a significant step in the brand's UK expansion strategy, allowing greater space for product discovery, exploration and education.

"Since I founded Biodance, the goal has always been to make effective, science-driven skincare accessible to all. I am delighted to partner with Selfridges London, home to some of the most exciting names in beauty, and elevate the experience we are able to offer our UK customers. Our counter feels like a natural next step in our brand journey and reflects the recognition K-beauty is receiving globally," said Mihwa Kim, founder and CPO of Biodance.

The Selfridges counter will offer a handpicked collection from Biodance such as the signature hydrogel masks, including the brand's global bestseller, the Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Jelly Serum Mists, Eye Patches, Toner Pads & innovative cleanser and SPF formats. Alongside this collection, shoppers will be able to explore the new launches and receive personalised skincare consultations from a dedicated beauty advisor, with no appointment required. The counter will be run by a dedicated team of beauty advisors recruited and trained by Luneia Brands, and is designed to introduce skincare curious consumers and K-beauty enthusiasts to Biodance's science-backed approach to formulations, ingredient delivery & effective skin concern solutions.

Kim added, "The UK has always been a key focus for us as we've grown globally, and there's no better place than Selfridges for customers to experience Biodance firsthand, with personalised guidance from our dedicated beauty advisors. This moment represents everything we believe in: innovation, results, and a genuine connection with our customers. Seeing a Biodance counter come to life in the beauty hall is a meaningful moment for us."

This milestone follows a period of explosive global growth for Biodance, which has become one of the fastest-growing skincare brands in the hydrogel mask category, with a global retail footprint expanding across the US & EMEA.

"We're thrilled to welcome Biodance to the Selfridges Beauty Hall. Renowned for its pioneering hydrogel masks and science-led approach to skincare, the brand has earned a devoted global following and become a standout name within K-beauty. At Selfridges, we are passionate about bringing our customers the most innovative and culturally relevant beauty brands, and Biodance is a natural addition to our offering. Launching our first dedicated K-beauty brand counter is a significant milestone, reflecting both the growing influence of Korean beauty and our commitment to championing the brands shaping the future of skincare." said Melissa McGinnis, Beauty Buying Director, Selfridges.

Biodance's counter at Selfridges London is now open, located in the Beauty Hall on the ground floor.

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