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WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JMA
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 11:15
4,770 Euro
+3,25 % +0,150
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6604,79012:18
4,6904,79012:19
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2026 13:14 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 18, 2026

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia") today announced that it will release results for the third quarter 2026 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day. Interested parties may access the call using the following dial-in details:

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 888-506-0062
International Dial-in: 973-528-0011
Entry Code: 286330

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Jumia Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/

A replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, December 2, 2026. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing 877-481-4010 for toll free access or 919-882-2331 for international access using the replay passcode: 54775.

Please visit the Jumia Investor Relations website to view the press release and accompanying slides ahead of the conference call.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 8 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to customers, and payment gateways, which, together with a network of licensed payment service providers and other partners, facilitate transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit Jumia's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Investors Contact:

Ricardo Pinho
investor-relations@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jumia-to-announce-third-quarter-2026-results-on-november-18-2026-1245739

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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