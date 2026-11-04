Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") announces that a four-person crew will mobilize to its Reservoir gold and copper project ("Reservoir") in Québec to conduct fieldwork in preparation for an upcoming drill program.

Most of the work will focus on the C52 Zone, including C52 South. The crew will locate historical drill collars, relocate and resample mineralized outcrops and trenches, and prospect for additional mineralized exposures. These activities will help validate historical exploration locations, improve geological interpretation and refine priority drill targets.

"Our work to date has allowed us to develop a conceptual deposit model for the mineralization at Reservoir," said Mathieu Stephens, President and CEO of NeoTerrex. "The presence of feldspar porphyries and diorite within a high-strain area, together with surrounding basalt and sedimentary units and strong chlorite-biotite alteration, is encouraging. Historical results indicate higher-grade intervals within broader envelopes of anomalous mineralization. These geological features suggest similarities with other known deposits, including Troilus, and provide a framework for further exploration. The comparison is conceptual and does not establish that Reservoir hosts a deposit of similar size or grade."

C52 and C52 South

Historical drilling at C52 has identified gold and copper mineralization that remains open at depth and along strike. Selected historical results include:

C52: 7.63 g/t gold over 4.00 metres in hole C52-95-02.

C52 South: 8.02 g/t gold over 2.00 metres in hole C52-97-04.

Numerous untested geophysical anomalies lie within two kilometres of C52, several coinciding with soil anomalies. The fieldwork will help assess these targets in their geological context and guide subsequent exploration.

C52 West Zone

The C52 West Zone comprises a silver-copper soil anomaly approximately 1,100 metres long, located along strike and approximately 400 metres west of C52. Historical soil sampling returned silver values of up to 7 g/t (7 ppm).

Fieldwork will help assess the anomaly and identify potential bedrock sources of the soil geochemical response.

Mitlin Zone

Historical surface sampling and drilling at Mitlin provide additional targets for follow-up. Selected results include:

A channel sample grading 13.17 g/t gold, 5.48% copper and 31.2 g/t silver over 1.00 metre.

A separate channel sample grading 8.62% copper and 2.02 g/t gold over 0.50 metre.

Historical drill hole C52-97-07 returning 2.17% copper over 3.00 metres, including 4.27% copper and 8.10 g/t gold over 1.00 metre.

Historical interpretations indicate that mineralization remains open in all directions, providing opportunities to assess extensions through further exploration.

Bear Island Zone

Historical drilling at Bear Island returned copper intersections including:

5.21% copper over 1.07 metres in hole V-5.

0.92% copper over 4.57 metres in hole V-6.

Verification of historical exploration locations will help the Company assess targets for follow-up work.

Preparing for Drilling

Most of the historical drilling at Reservoir dates from the 1980s and 1990s. Before undertaking its own drill program, NeoTerrex will verify the locations of historical drill collars in the field using GPS. This work will help accurately position previous drilling and refine the layout of the planned program.

The fieldwork complements the compilation, digitization and reinterpretation of historical geological, geochemical and geophysical information. Together, these activities will support an initial drill program designed to validate selected historical results, evaluate extensions of known mineralized corridors and test additional geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

Reservoir is road accessible, with nearby accommodations and hydroelectric infrastructure supporting exploration activities. NeoTerrex is the project operator and holds an option to earn a 100% interest from EastMain Resources Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Limited, subject to the terms of the option agreement.

Historical Information and Exploration Results

The exploration results cited in this release are historical and have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person. Data validation is required to confirm historical locations and results. Drill intervals represent core lengths; true widths are unknown. Reported intersections do not establish continuity between drill holes, and soil geochemical values do not represent bedrock grades.

The deposit model discussed in this release is conceptual. Geological comparisons with Troilus provide exploration context only and do not establish the presence of a comparable mineral resource at Reservoir.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company advancing gold and critical mineral projects in Québec. Its exploration activities at Reservoir are focused on evaluating historical mineralization and developing targets for drilling.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "objective", "potential", "proposed" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements or information with respect to: crew mobilization, planned fieldwork, historical data validation, exploration targets, the proposed drill program and the Company's ability to earn an interest in Reservoir. The forward-looking information is based on a number of factors, expectations and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, and which may prove to be incorrect. Such material factors, expectations and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the availability of financing to fund the required expenditures; the receipt of all necessary regulatory, exchange and third-party approvals; and the accuracy of historical exploration data. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors, expectations and assumptions which have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information, including, without limitation: risks that historical exploration results are not indicative of current or future results and have not been verified by a qualified person; commodity price volatility; exploration, development and operating risks; and general market, economic and financing conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date specified in this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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