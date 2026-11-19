Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") announces the completion of the exploration field program at its Reservoir gold and copper project ("Reservoir") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec. The program was announced on November 4, 2026. During the program, the Company discovered a previously undocumented quartz vein north of the C52 Zone containing chalcopyrite. Assay results are pending.

The field program was undertaken to support target development and preparations for the Company's planned initial drill program. Its principal objectives centred on the C52 Zone, including C52 South, and its principal objectives were locating historical drill collars, geolocating and resampling mineralized outcrops and trenches, and prospecting for additional mineralized exposures. These activities were intended to improve the positioning of historical exploration work, strengthen geological interpretation and help prioritize drill targets. A total of 133 samples were collected on the project, including those from channel sampling.

Historical Exploration Highlights

Historical drilling has identified gold and copper mineralization at several zones across Reservoir. At the C52 Zone, historical drilling returned copper and gold mineralization over a strike length of approximately 1,600 metres and widths of up to 150 metres (GM55724). Selected historical results include:

C52: 1.79 g/t gold over 21.00 metres from 133.00 metres, including 7.63 g/t gold over 4.00 metres, in drill hole C52-95-02 (GM54620).

C52 South: 8.02 g/t gold over 2.00 metres from 33.00 metres in drill hole C52-97-04; the same hole returned 0.43 g/t gold over 36.00 metres from 297.00 metres (GM55724).

Mitlin: 2.17% copper, 2.90 g/t gold and 11.1 g/t silver over 3.00 metres from 177.00 metres, including 4.27% copper, 8.10 g/t gold and 23.5 g/t silver over 1.00 metre, in drill hole C52-97-07 (GM55724).

Bear Island: 5.21% copper over 1.07 metres from 47.24 metres in drill hole V-5 (GM16486).

Historical channel sampling at Bear Island also reportedly returned up to 86 g/t gold over 0.60 metres in 1986 and up to 7.47 g/t gold over 0.50 metres in 1987 (GM46708).

Preparing for Drilling

The planned drill program will address three categories of targets: verification of historical intersections, potential extensions of known mineralization, and exploration of priority geochemical and geophysical targets. Drilling will prioritize areas where ground conditions require winter access.

An initial set of holes will target selected historical drill intersections to assess the reproducibility of previously reported mineralization. Additional holes will test for potential extensions below and along strike from known gold intersections.

One priority is an approximately 350-metre gap in drilling between the C52 and Mitlin zones. Shallow drilling is planned to assess whether mineralization extends through this gap and whether geological continuity exists between the two zones.

Exploration drilling will also focus on two priority targets:

Silver-Copper Soil and Magnetic Target

The first target lies approximately 1,200 metres west-southwest along strike from the westernmost historical drilling on the C52 Zone and approximately 750 metres west of Mitlin, in an area of strongly anomalous silver and copper in historical soil samples that has not been drill tested. The area is underlain by a strong, crescent-shaped magnetic anomaly measuring approximately 450 metres by 350 metres. Copper and silver occur with gold in historical drill core at Reservoir, supporting their use as potential pathfinder elements for gold exploration on the project. A review of Québec's SIGEOM database indicates that these silver values would rank among the 20 highest silver values in a dataset of approximately 43,300 soil samples. Soil geochemical values do not represent bedrock grades, and the significance of the geochemical and magnetic anomalies remains to be tested.

QET Magnetic and Conductive Target

The second target is a strong magnetic anomaly with coincident electromagnetic conductors, located approximately 500 metres south of the C52 Zone, with its strongest part approximately 400 metres east-northeast along strike from the QET Zone. It includes the strongest magnetic response on the property. Historical channel sampling in a trench at QET returned 0.69 g/t gold and 0.32% copper over 7.00 metres (GM55724) and limited historical drilling at QET returned up to 0.58 g/t gold over 3.50 metres (GM46707).

A review of available data suggests that the QET Zone lies along strike from the southwestern end of the approximately 900-metre-long anomaly, which has not been drill tested. Planned drilling will assess whether the anomaly is associated with mineralization and test for potential extensions along strike from QET.

The field program complements NeoTerrex's compilation, digitization and reinterpretation of historical geological, geochemical and geophysical information. Much of the historical drilling at Reservoir dates from the 1980s and 1990s, making verification of historical exploration locations an important step in planning further work.

The number of drill holes and total metres to be drilled have not yet been determined. The scope and timing of drilling remain subject to completion of technical planning, financing and receipt of any required approvals.

Historical results provide targets for verification and follow-up exploration. They have not been independently verified by a Qualified Person. Drill intervals represent core lengths; true widths of the reported drill and channel intervals are unknown. Selected results do not represent all historical exploration results or establish continuity between mineralized exposures or drill holes.

About Reservoir

Reservoir is road accessible, with nearby accommodations and hydroelectric infrastructure supporting exploration activities. NeoTerrex is the project operator and holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest from Eastmain Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines Limited, subject to the terms of the option agreement.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company advancing gold and critical mineral projects in Québec. Its exploration activities at Reservoir are focused on evaluating historical mineralization and developing targets for drilling.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "objective", "potential", "proposed" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements or information with respect to: crew mobilization, planned fieldwork, historical data validation, exploration targets, the proposed drill program and the Company's ability to earn an interest in Reservoir. The forward-looking information is based on a number of factors, expectations and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, and which may prove to be incorrect. Such material factors, expectations and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the availability of financing to fund the required expenditures; the receipt of all necessary regulatory, exchange and third-party approvals; and the accuracy of historical exploration data. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors, expectations and assumptions which have been used. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information, including, without limitation: risks that historical exploration results are not indicative of current or future results and have not been verified by a qualified person; commodity price volatility; exploration, development and operating risks; and general market, economic and financing conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date specified in this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurances that they will prove to be correct.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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