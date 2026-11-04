Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Reports Operating Results for Third Quarter 2026

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) and (NYSE: HVT.A), today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 versus Third Quarter 2025:

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.39 versus $0.28.

Consolidated sales increased 4.5% to $203.2 million.

Comparable store sales increased 4.1%.

Gross profit margin was 62.3% compared to 60.3%.

Excluding the impact of approximately $3.2 million in IEEPA tariff refunds, gross margin was 60.7% in 2026 compared to 60.3% in 2025.

Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO said, "Our team delivered another quarter of growth, extending our positive momentum in written and delivered comp-store sales against tougher year-over-year comparisons. We did so while navigating a soft housing market, higher fuel prices, higher interest rates, continued geopolitical issues, and rising input costs. Gross profit margin was 62.3%, including approximately $3.2 million of IEEPA tariff refunds, and remained strong at 60.7%, excluding those refunds.

We are energized by our five store openings in the fourth quarter, highlighted by our entry into Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, our 18th state. Growing to 133 stores by year end, while continuing to invest in our people, our products, our design service, and our customers' experience, reflects both our financial strength and our team's consistent execution of our long-term growth strategy.

As we close out the year, we remain focused on what matters most: executing with discipline and creating long-term value for our team members and shareholders."

Third Quarter ended September 30, 2026 Compared to Same Period of 2025

Total sales up 4.5%, comp-store sales up 4.1% for the quarter. Total written business increased 2.8% and comp-store written business increased 2.3% for the quarter.

Design consultants accounted for 34.6% of written business in 2026 and 34.2% in 2025.

Gross profit margins increased to 62.3% in 2026 from 60.3% in 2025.

SG&A expenses were 58.6% of sales versus 57.8% and increased $6.7 million. The primary drivers of this change are: increase in selling expense of $1.8 million primarily due to higher sales commissions and third-party credit costs increase in administrative expenses of $4.1 million, driven primarily by stock-based compensation expense subject to accelerated recognition during the quarter, and higher performance-based incentive compensation and group insurance costs.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 were $127.0 million.

Invested $23.0 million in capital expenditures.

Purchased approximately 723,000 shares of common stock for $16.6 million.

Paid $15.8 million in quarterly cash dividends.

No debt outstanding at September 30, 2026, and credit availability of $100 million.

Expectations and Other

Our 2026 guidance includes tariffs currently in effect as of November 4, 2026 but excludes future IEEPA tariff refunds that may be received for indirectly sourced products. We are actively monitoring tariff developments to manage our exposure and minimize the effects on our business.

Our expectations for gross profit margins for 2026 are between 61.3% to 61.5%, an increase from our previous guidance due to the receipt of IEEPA tariff refunds. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence.

Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2026 are expected to be in the $307.0 to $309.0 million range, unchanged from our previous guidance.

Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2026 are anticipated to be in the 19.2% to 19.4% range, an increase from our previous guidance due to higher delivery, transportation, and third-party credit costs.

Our effective tax rate for 2026 is expected to be 26.0%, excluding the impact from discrete items and any new tax legislation.

Planned capital expenditures for the full year of 2026 are approximately $34.0 million, unchanged from our previous guidance.

Key Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)









































Results of Operations























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025



2026

2025

Sales $ 203.2

$ 194.5



$ 587.1

$ 557.1

Gross Profit

126.6

117.3





362.5

338.4

Gross profit as a % of sales

62.3 % 60.3 %



61.7 % 60.8 %























SGA





















Variable

39.3

36.4





113.2

103.5

Fixed

79.8

75.9





230.3

223.4

Total

119.1

112.3





343.5

326.9

SGA as a % of sales





















Variable

19.3 % 18.7 %



19.3 % 18.6 % Fixed

39.3 % 39.1 %



39.2 % 40.1 % Total

58.6 % 57.8 %



58.5 % 58.7 %























Pre-tax income

8.6

6.4





21.9

16.0

Pre-tax income as a % of sales

4.2 % 3.3 %



3.7 % 2.9 % Net income

6.3

4.7





15.9

11.2

Net income as a % of sales

3.1 % 2.4 %



2.7 % 2.0 %























Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.39

$ 0.28



$ 0.97

$ 0.68









Other Financial and Operations Data







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2026

2025 EBITDA (in millions)(1)

$ 37.5

$ 30.0 Sales per square foot

$ 178

$ 164 Average ticket

$ 3,838

$ 3,459























Liquidity Measures























Nine Months Ended

September 30,





Nine Months Ended

September 30, Free Cash Flow (1)

2026

2025

Cash Returns to Shareholders

2026

2025 Operating cash flow

$ 52.4

$ 45.3

Share repurchases

$ 16.6



$ 2.0











Dividends

15.8



15.5 Capital expenditures

(23.0)

(15.3)

Cash returns to shareholders

$ 32.4



$ 17.5 Free cash flow

$ 29.4

$ 30.0

































Cash at period end

$ 127.0

$ 137.0













(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025



2026

2025















Net sales $ 203,153

$ 194,484

$ 587,144

$ 557,076 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 76,568

77,220

224,611

218,627 Gross profit 126,585

117,264

362,533

338,449















Expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 119,030

112,329

343,469

326,864 Other (income) expense, net (20)

(348)

1

(571) Total expenses 119,010

111,981

343,470

326,293















Income before interest and income taxes 7,575

5,283

19,063

12,156 Interest income, net 983

1,142

2,872

3,888















Income before income taxes 8,558

6,425

21,935

16,044 Income tax expense 2,222

1,696

6,032

4,848 Net income $ 6,336

$ 4,729

$ 15,903

$ 11,196















Basic earnings per share:













Common Stock $ 0.41

$ 0.29

$ 1.00

$ 0.69 Class A Common Stock $ 0.38

$ 0.27

$ 0.94

$ 0.64















Diluted earnings per share:













Common Stock $ 0.39

$ 0.28

$ 0.97

$ 0.68 Class A Common Stock $ 0.38

$ 0.27

$ 0.94

$ 0.64















Cash dividends per share:













Common Stock $ 0.33

$ 0.32

$ 0.99

$ 0.96 Class A Common Stock $ 0.31

$ 0.30

$ 0.93

$ 0.90

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,321

$ 125,325

$ 130,495 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,724

6,547

6,482 Inventories 86,674

96,155

92,406 Prepaid expenses 13,399

10,236

12,469 Other current assets 11,236

11,064

8,935 Total current assets 238,354

249,327

250,787 Property and equipment, net 182,808

177,207

179,611 Right-of-use lease assets 205,809

190,586

186,811 Deferred income taxes 21,105

19,301

18,051 Other assets 13,756

12,631

16,449 Total assets $ 661,832

$ 649,052

$ 651,709 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 14,296

$ 15,447

$ 19,904 Customer deposits 46,232

35,504

43,855 Accrued liabilities 43,883

46,531

42,633 Current lease liabilities 36,330

35,967

36,938 Total current liabilities 140,741

133,449

143,330 Noncurrent lease liabilities 197,308

180,450

174,906 Other liabilities 25,146

27,224

27,446 Total liabilities 363,195

341,123

345,682











Stockholders' equity 298,637

307,929

306,027 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 661,832

$ 649,052

$ 651,709

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 15,903

$ 11,196 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 18,403

17,825 Share-based compensation expense 7,843

5,594 Other (476)

107 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Inventories 9,481

(8,987) Customer deposits 10,728

3,122 Other assets and liabilities (4,543)

8,087 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,979)

8,341 Net cash provided by operating activities 52,360

45,285







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (22,953)

(15,277) Proceeds from sale of land, property, and equipment 68

73 Net cash used in investing activities (22,885)

(15,204)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Dividends paid (15,750)

(15,534) Common stock repurchased (16,568)

(2,000) Taxes on vested restricted shares (1,984)

(1,884) Net cash used in financing activities (34,302)

(19,418)







Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents during the period (4,827)

10,663 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 131,872

126,314 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 127,045

$ 136,977

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA and free cash flow(1) are meaningful measures to share with investors as useful information on our operating results and to provide additional information with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

Additionally, the company presents gross profit margin, excluding the impact of IEEPA tariff refunds and LIFO, consolidated adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful supplemental information because they enhance the comparability of the Company's results across periods and more closely align with the metrics management uses to evaluate the performance of its core operations, to conduct internal planning and budgeting, and to make operating decisions. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and the Company's presentation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

(1) See the reconciliation of free cash flow in the Key Results section of the release.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA





Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands)

2026

2025 Income before income taxes, as reported

$ 21,935

$ 16,044 Interest income, net

(2,872)

(3,888) Depreciation and amortization

18,403

17,825 EBITDA

$ 37,466

$ 29,981

Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of IEEPA tariff refunds





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales

$ 203,153

$ 194,484

$ 587,144

$ 557,076 Cost of goods sold

76,568

77,220

224,611

218,627 Gross profit

$ 126,585

$ 117,264

$ 362,533

$ 338,449 IEEPA Tariff Refund Adjustment

(3,188)

-

(4,684)

- Gross Profit, excluding the impact of tariff refunds

$ 123,397

$ 117,264

$ 357,849

$ 338,449 Gross Profit Margin, excluding the impact of tariff refunds

60.7 %

60.3 %

60.9 %

60.8 %

Gross profit margin, excluding the impact of IEEPA tariff refunds and LIFO





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales

$ 203,153

$ 194,484

$ 587,144

$ 557,076 Cost of goods sold

76,568

77,220

224,611

218,627 Gross profit

$ 126,585

$ 117,264

$ 362,533

$ 338,449 IEEPA Tariff Refund Adjustment

(3,188)

-

(4,684)

- LIFO Adjustment

1,038

624

2,058

754 Gross Profit, excluding the impact of tariff refunds and LIFO

$ 124,435

$ 117,888

$ 359,907

$ 339,203 Gross Profit Margin, excluding the impact of tariff refunds and LIFO

61.3 %

60.6 %

61.3 %

60.9 %

Consolidated Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2026 Net income

$ 6,336

$ 15,903 IEEPA Tariff Refund Adjustment

(3,188)

(4,684) Interest income on tariff refunds

-

(67) Related income tax effects

877

1,307 Adjusted net income

$ 4,025

$ 12,459 Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.25

$ 0.76











Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.?

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

Conference Call Information

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on November 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, ir.havertys.com . If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website www.havertys.com.?

Safe Harbor?

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations for retail and operating margins, selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2026, our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans, and our efforts and initiatives to execute our strategic plan.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include but are not limited to:

competition from national, regional and local retailers of home furnishings;

our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences;

our ability to maintain and enhance our brand;

our ability to successfully implement our growth and other strategies;

our ability to locate our stores in suitable locations to attract customers;

importing a substantial portion of our merchandise from foreign sources (including the impact of tariffs);

our dependence on third-party producers to meet our requirements;

significant fluctuations and volatility in the cost of raw materials and components;

risks in our supply chain, including price, availability and quality of raw materials and components utilized in the products we sell and our ability to forecast our supply chain needs;

a failure by our vendors to meet our quality control standards or comply with changes to the legislative or regulatory framework regarding product safety;

our reliance on third-party transportation vendors for product shipments from our suppliers;

damage to one of our distribution centers;

our reliance on information technology and any disruptions in our IT systems;

the vulnerability of our information technology infrastructure to cyber-attacks, breaches and other disruptions;

the effects of labor disruptions or labor shortages; and our ability to attract and retain key employees;

the rise of oil and gasoline prices;

increased transportation costs;

changes in economic conditions such as consumer disposable income, fuel prices, inflation rates, recession and fears of recession, unemployment rates, interest rates, tax rates, consumer confidence, and changing government policies, laws and regulations;

certain risks may not be fully covered by insurance;

failure to protect our intellectual property;

our ability to comply with all applicable laws and regulations;

pending or unforeseen litigation;

natural disasters, public health events, geopolitical instability or other disruptive events; and

other risks and uncertainties as may be detailed from time to time in our public announcements and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.?

SOURCE Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.