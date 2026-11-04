

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $256 million, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $414 million, or $6.85 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.3% to $2.369 billion from $1.846 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $256 Mln. vs. $414 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.94 vs. $6.85 last year. -Revenue: $2.369 Bln vs. $1.846 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.750 B To $ 7.850 B



Non-GAAP EPS is from continuing operations



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