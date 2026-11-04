

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said he will accept the results in the U.S. midterm elections, saying that the Democrats did a good job.



When asked if he would challenge the outcome, he told the New York Times, 'I am absolutely willing to accept those results.'



Trump said he was willing to work with Democrats. 'We'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out.'



In a message posted on Truth Social late Tuesday as results began to come in, Trump said, 'I wasn't on the Ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.'



In a phone interview with The Wall Street Journal Tuesday night, Trump had admitted that the Middle East war contributed to Republicans' loss in the election.



The 80-year-old President insisted that he didn't regret launching the war against Iran, which resulted in blocking supply of fuel through the vital trade route of the Strait of Hormuz, and reflected in fuel price hikes globally and in the United States.



'Iran was a piece of it,' he said.



In in an interview with Fox News, Trump said he didn't see the losses of Republian candidates 'as a hit on me.'



And separately, he blamed Fox News for Republican losses, accusing the news network of undermining conservative candidates by giving airtime to Democratic figures. He claimed the network's ratings were dropping because they were 'against' him.



'Fox News bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Democrat opposition, and worse,' Trump wrote on his social media platform.



Trump criticized Fox News for allowing former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on air to discuss national governance.



Trump also targeted outgoing Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, suggesting he had become a 'RINO,' a short form for the slang, a Republican In Name Only.



'If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn't become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn't have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn't pretty!'



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