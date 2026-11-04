AuraQuantic positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Low Code Application Development Platform for Professional Developers, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Low Code Application Development Platform for Professional Developers vendors.

AuraQuantic, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named AuraQuantic as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Low Code Application Development Platform for Professional Developers, 2026.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Associate Director, Research, QKS Group, "AuraQuantic's differentiation in the Low-Code Application Development Platform market for Professional Developers is rooted in its ability to combine low-code application development with technical extensibility for requirements that extend beyond native visual configuration. Professional developers can leverage REST and SOAP services, configurable APIs, .NET assemblies, external SDKs, ASP.NET and ASPX interfaces, HTML, CSS, JavaScript frameworks, SQL Server connectivity, linked databases, stored procedures, and custom authentication to extend applications and integrate specialized enterprise requirements. This gives development teams the ability to use low-code for standard application components while retaining technical control where custom interfaces, proprietary integrations, specialized data access, or enterprise-specific functionality are required."

"AuraQuantic further strengthens its professional-developer proposition by enabling technical teams to create reusable services, connectors, libraries, authentication utilities, interface foundations, and integration components that can be governed centrally and reused across multiple applications. The platform also provides environment separation, versioning, selective synchronization, security controls, runtime visibility, and deployment flexibility across cloud, private cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, supporting the governance and maintenance requirements of enterprise application portfolios. Continued investment in DevOps automation, next-generation application interfaces, broader extensibility, security, observability, and developer-oriented application lifecycle capabilities is further strengthening AuraQuantic's position for professional development teams. Its ability to balance low-code development productivity with technical extensibility, reuse, application governance, and enterprise deployment requirements has enabled AuraQuantic to regain its position as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Low-Code Application Development Platform for Professional Developers, 2026," Nikhilesh adds.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Low Code Application Development Platform for Professional Developers providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"One of the defining characteristics of Low Code technology is its versatility in supporting different levels of application development expertise, from Business Developers to Professional Developers. While these two profiles have different needs, Low Code provides a common framework for building applications aligned with business objectives and governed by consistent standards. For Professional Developers, AuraQuantic provides an environment that combines agility with extensibility throughout the application development lifecycle, allowing them to incorporate specific components, custom development and integrations whenever a project requires them. This gives technical teams the flexibility to tackle projects of varying complexity while responding quickly to changing business and market demands," said Pablo Trilles, CEO, AuraQuantic.

Additional Resources:

For more information about AuraQuantic, Here

SPARK Matrix Low Code Application Development Platform for Professional Developers, 2026

About AuraQuantic:

AuraQuantic is an enterprise-grade process automation and orchestration platform designed to manage complex, mission-critical business processes. It enables organizations to design, automate and optimize end-to-end workflows involving people, systems, data and documents, all within a single governed platform.

Combining advanced process modeling, business rules, extensive integration capabilities and AI-powered automation, AuraQuantic supports complex, high-volume operations while maintaining control, visibility and traceability.

Its No-Code technology enables organizations to build and adapt business applications without traditional programming, while flexible deployment options and predictable per-user licensing support enterprise-wide scalability.

Media Contact:

Kirsty Roberts

Kirsty.roberts@auraquantic.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contact:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/auraquantic-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-low-code-application-development-platform-for-professional-developers-2026-by-qks-group-1846

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/auraquantic-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-low-code-application-development-platform-for-professional-developers-2026-by-qks-group-302929230.html