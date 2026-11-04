Denmark's national transmission system operator (TSO) Energinet is proposing two new products offering permanent limited grid access to electricity producers. The products are designed to limit production in order to accommodate transmission grid capacity, the TSO explains, with one intended for transmission grid producers and the other for distribution grid producers. Energinet says the basic principle of the two products is that a producer would accept that their feed-in to the grid may be limited when there is insufficient capacity in the grid. In return, a producer is exempt from the connection ...

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