

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) raised its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.07 to $2.13 per share on organic net sales decline of 1.25 to 0.5 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.03 to $2.09 per share on organic net sales decline of 2.0 to 0.5 percent.



Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on December 23, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 4, 2026.



Separately, Kraft Heinz also said it has agreed to divest its North America coffee business to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC at an enterprise value of $650 million. Kraft Heinz will retain a 30% non-controlling equity stake in the Business.



The proposed transaction, which includes the Maxwell House, Gevalia, Nabob, Yuban, Tassimo, Ethical Bean, and Sanka brands, is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.



The company said the transaction supports its growth strategy by unlocking value and further focusing resources and investments on priority brands.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, KHC is trading on the NYSE at $25.29, up $0.78 or 3.17 percent.



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