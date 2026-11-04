Mach Travel Solutions Limited Records Highest-Ever H1 Revenue in FY27 with Strong PAT

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), formerly Mach Conferences & Events Limited, announced its unaudited consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 revenue from operations increased 259.4% year-on-year to INR 3,488.6 million, exceeding the Company's entire FY26 revenue and marking its highest-ever first-half revenue since incorporation in 2004. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 97.2% to INR 154.2 million.

Q2 FY27 revenue increased 174.7% year-on-year to INR 2,045.3 million, while PAT grew 46.9% to INR 92.6 million. EBITDA reached INR 143.9 million in Q2, up 48.8%, and INR 236.2 million in H1, up 108.3%.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) stood at approximately INR 5,325.4 million in Q2 and INR 7,845.4 million in H1, reflecting the scale of travel transactions handled across the business.

Amit Bhatia, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "In light of our performance and the opportunities ahead, we have revised our FY27 revenue target upwards to more than 2.5x our FY26 revenue. This reflects our confidence in the Company's growth potential and the progress of our diversification strategy."

Mach continues to expand beyond its established meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) business into corporate travel, business-to-business distribution, leisure, inbound travel, and government and institutional projects. Its priorities include scaling these businesses, strengthening customer relationships and integrating technology across its services.

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited

Founded in 2004, Mach is a technology-enabled integrated travel solutions company with seven offices across India and international MICE execution capabilities. The Company is also developing its consumer online travel platform, Machtravel.com. Website: www.machtravelsolutions.com.

Contacts

Swati Aggarwal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer: compliance@machtravel.com

Adfactors PR, Investor Relations: Disha Mody / Vaibhav Gupta / Kareena Jain; disha.mody@adfactorspr.com; vaibhav.gupta@adfactorspr.com; kareena.jain@adfactorspr.com

Safe Harbour

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these statements.

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