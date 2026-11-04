IRS Postpones Texas Tax Deadlines to February 1, 2027 After July Storms - Clear Start Tax Explains What a Disaster Postponement Does Not Pause

The new date is applied automatically for most affected Texans. It moves filing and payment deadlines, and taxpayers already carrying a balance should understand what it leaves untouched.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / The IRS has announced disaster tax relief for Texas taxpayers affected by July storms, postponing various federal filing and payment deadlines to February 1, 2027. Clear Start Tax says the relief is genuine and worth using, but that taxpayers who were already behind with the IRS before the storms often read more into a postponement than it actually delivers.

Texans who were already carrying an IRS balance before the storms can check which resolution options are open to them during the postponement period.

"A postponement is a new due date, not a reset button. The deadlines in front of you move, and everything that was already assessed behind you keeps doing exactly what it was doing," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

The IRS applies disaster relief automatically based on the address of record it has on file, so taxpayers located in the covered area receive the February 1, 2027 date without having to request it. Taxpayers whose records are located in the disaster area but who live outside of it will not be identified automatically, and the IRS directs them to call the Special Services line at 866-562-5227 to have the relief applied.

The IRS also advises that a taxpayer who receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice covering a date that falls inside the postponement period should call the telephone number printed on the notice to have the penalty abated. Notices can still generate while account records catch up, which is why the agency gives that instruction rather than telling filers to disregard the letter.

"We see the same pattern after every declared disaster. Someone in the covered area assumes the postponement covers their 2022 balance too, stops paying their installment agreement, and finds out in February that the agreement defaulted months earlier," the spokesperson said.

To help Texas taxpayers use the postponement without creating a second problem, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Confirm the IRS has a current address of record, since the relief is applied by address rather than by request

Call IRS Special Services at 866-562-5227 if your records sit in the disaster area but you live elsewhere

Keep paying any existing installment agreement, which a postponement of upcoming deadlines does not suspend

Call the number on any late filing or late payment notice covering a postponed date rather than ignoring it

Use the added months to file missing prior-year returns, which most relief options require before anything else

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"The best thing a postponement gives someone who is behind is time to get compliant without a deadline on their neck. The worst thing it does is convince them nothing is accruing in the background," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

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Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

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(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-postpones-texas-tax-deadlines-to-february-1-2027-after-july-1245382