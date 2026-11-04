TriageLogic's MedMessage Automate Frees Up Over 37 Hours of Staff Time in the First Three Business Days

Nurse triage software processes 749 patient messages for a 25-physician group across 10 locations after a simple triage phone nurse workflow upgrade.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / TriageLogic, a provider of nurse triage software for physician groups, today announced early results from a multi-location physician group using MedMessage Automate. The practice processed 749 patient messages through the nurse triage software in its first three business days. That represents an estimated 37 hours of staff capacity freed back to patient care.

The physician group includes 25 physicians across 10 locations. Of the 749 tickets recorded, 748 originated through patient self-intake. Getting started required changing one prompt in the practice's existing phone menu. That change offered patients structured text-based intake.

"In the first three business days, this physician group processed 749 patient messages, potentially freeing up over 37 hours of staff capacity for patient care even using a conservative estimate," said Charu Raheja, CEO of TriageLogic. "The practice enabled patient self-intake with a simple change to its phone menu. By combining straightforward access with medically scripted workflows and staff oversight, we can help healthcare teams spend less time gathering routine information and more time responding to patients."

Turning routine intake into more time for patient care

Traditional telephone workflows require staff to answer calls, collect information, document requests and route messages. MedMessage Automate organizes patient responses and delivers structured messages for staff review and follow-up. Implementation requirements may vary by practice.

The medically scripted workflows are designed to help identify potentially urgent symptoms and flag concerns for healthcare staff. Human review, established escalation processes and appropriate clinical judgment remain central to the workflow. The system does not independently diagnose patients or replace clinicians.

How the time estimate was calculated

The figure assumes three minutes of staff time saved per message across the 749 messages processed. That figure is an estimate, not measured time. Results vary with practice workflows, follow-up needs and call patterns, so a busier practice will see more time come back. Out of respect for the practice's privacy, its name is not shared here.

About TriageLogic

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of nurse telehealth technology, nurse triage services, and clinical communication solutions. Founded in 2007, TriageLogic serves more than 22,000 physicians. It covers over 42.5 million lives nationwide. Its solutions include Nurse Triage On Call and nurse triage software platforms. They also include MedMessage Automate, a patented structured clinical message intake tool.

Learn more: https://triagelogic.com/medmessage-automate/

Media Contact | Amy Smith | (336) 529-2493 | amy.smith@triagelogic.com

TriageLogic | 8834 Goodby's Executive Dr. #1, Jacksonville, FL 32217 | triagelogic.com

SOURCE: TriageLogic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/triagelogics-medmessage-automate-frees-up-over-37-hours-of-staff-time-1246258