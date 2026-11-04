Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Conference

Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand to present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



04.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST





Basel, Switzerland, 4 November 2026 - Lonza is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17 and 18 November 2026.

As part of the conference, Lonza CEO Wolfgang Wienand will host a presentation and subsequent Q&A on 18 November from 15:30 - 15:55 GMT (16:30 - 16:55 CET).

The session will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on the Lonza Investor Relations website, remaining accessible for 90 days.

The live audio webcast can be accessed via this link .

About Lonza

Lonza is the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across three continents, Lonza's global team of approximately 17,000 colleagues1 works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. This enables customers to bring life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.

Our company generated sales of CHF 3.4 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion in Half-Year 2026. Find out more at www.lonza.com .

1 For Lonza's continuing CDMO business, excluding Capsules & Health Ingredients.

Lonza Contact Details

Daniel Buchta

Head of Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com

Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

All trademarks belong to Lonza, and are registered in the USA, EU and/or CH, or used in common law, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used for informational purposes only.

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