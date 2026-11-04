MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027 brings 56% higher throughput, more resilience and new AI capabilities to one durable foundation, and a new brand identity marks the company's evolution from database to platform for the agentic enterprise

MariaDB plc, the Unified Open Database Platform for the Agentic Enterprise, today announced MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027, a release that delivers 56% higher peak throughput¹, stronger resilience for multi-region deployments and faster ways to build and run AI agents. What began as an open source operational database now spans mission-critical transactions, real-time analytics, in-memory speed, AI tooling and multi-region scale on one unified platform. The new brand identity unveiled alongside it shows where the company is headed, powering the AI-driven enterprise with the world's most trusted database platform.

Every AI agent in production is betting that the data in front of it is true. In most enterprises, that data is spread across multiple operational databases, a warehouse, vector stores, ETL engines and caches, and every integration between them adds latency, sync lag and another point of failure. The pressure is about to multiply. IDC predicts that by 2027, G2000 [the world's 2,000 largest companies] agent use will increase tenfold, with token and API call loads rising a thousandfold². It also predicts that by 2027, companies that fail to establish high-quality, AI-ready data foundations will suffer a 15% productivity loss³. Enterprise Platform 2027 is built for that load and for the applications enterprises already run, so they can add agents without adding another brittle layer to their stack.

"The AI race won't be won by the smartest model. It will be won by the companies that unify the infrastructure underneath their agents," said Rohit de Souza, CEO of MariaDB plc. "Every system you bolt on for AI adds another seam, and seams break. Agents need a durable foundation that doesn't shift underneath them, so you can trace every action they take. That's why we build outward from the transactional core that already runs our customers' most critical systems. MariaDB has moved far beyond being just a database. We are the platform the agentic enterprise is built on."

What's Inside Enterprise Platform 2027

Analytics-first vendors are working backward toward transactions, the hardest workload to get right. MariaDB builds outward from a transactional core already running mission-critical systems in every industry, from financial services and telecommunications to retail and the public sector, so every new capability inherits that reliability. Built on curated open source, the platform keeps its code open while MariaDB verifies contributors, vets releases and ships hardened builds, giving enterprises the transparency of open source with a vendor that's accountable. Each part of the MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027 release builds on that foundation to answer the demands modern applications and AI agents put on the enterprise.

Build agents faster: AI Retrieval grounds agents in documents and live operational data through one managed service, turning natural-language questions into read-only SQL. AI plugins bring MariaDB expertise into coding agents such as Claude Code and Codex, so developers get correct code the first time.

AI Retrieval grounds agents in documents and live operational data through one managed service, turning natural-language questions into read-only SQL. AI plugins bring MariaDB expertise into coding agents such as Claude Code and Codex, so developers get correct code the first time. Run agents faster: Agent Memory gives agents a durable, in-memory store shared across sessions, so long-running agents pick up where they left off. Semantic Cache returns stored answers to questions already asked in different words, cutting response times and token costs.

Agent Memory gives agents a durable, in-memory store shared across sessions, so long-running agents pick up where they left off. Semantic Cache returns stored answers to questions already asked in different words, cutting response times and token costs. Work from one unified data layer: MariaDB Exa runs real-time analytics on live operational data without complex pipelines. Vector search, built natively into the core engine, now delivers up to 30% more queries per second than the last major release, so AI applications get relevant results sooner.

MariaDB Exa runs real-time analytics on live operational data without complex pipelines. Vector search, built natively into the core engine, now delivers up to 30% more queries per second than the last major release, so AI applications get relevant results sooner. Scale without the rebuild: This release delivers 56% higher peak throughput over the last major release in third-party testing, while Raft clustering and conflict detection and resolution add scale and resilience for multi-region deployments.

This release delivers 56% higher peak throughput over the last major release in third-party testing, while Raft clustering and conflict detection and resolution add scale and resilience for multi-region deployments. Maintain security and control: A unified set of role-based access controls spans every workload. Bring Your Own Cloud lets enterprises keep data where they choose, and FIPS 140-3 ensures that federal and other regulated enterprises can meet their cryptography requirements.

"The database has quietly become the hardest problem in enterprise AI," said Devin Pratt, Research Director, Database Systems for Enterprise Intelligence, IDC. "Most enterprises will not rebuild their data infrastructure to adopt agents. They will add agents to the systems that already run the business, which makes the transactional core and its ability to serve analytics, retrieval, and memory from the same live data the practical starting point for agentic workloads."

"Most platforms are racing toward agents from the analytics side, which means working backward into transactions, the hardest workload to get right," said Sanjeev Mohan, Principal Analyst, SanjMo. "Building outward from a proven transactional core is the more durable path, because agents need a foundation that doesn't shift underneath them. The companies that win with agents will be the ones that collapse the data sprawl into a foundation agents can actually trust."

A New Identity to Match What MariaDB Has Built

Enterprise Platform 2027 is the culmination of two years of strategic investment and engineering, and its capabilities extend far beyond those of a traditional database. MariaDB's new brand identity reflects that shift, with a redesigned logo and a bolder visual system around a vivid new color palette. It launches today on a redesigned mariadb.com. New MariaDB logos and brand guidelines are available in the MariaDB media kit at mariadb.com/about-us/logos.

"A brand should tell you what a company believes before you read a word, and ours was telling an old story," said Tracy Strauss, CMO of MariaDB plc. "Our new identity shows a company that is open by design, unified across every workload and built for the agentic enterprise. It is bright and confident on purpose, because that is the company we have become."

Availability

MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027 is generally available today. The platform includes MariaDB Enterprise Server 12.3, MariaDB Exa, MariaDB GridGain, MariaDB MaxScale, MariaDB Enterprise Manager and the MariaDB Enterprise Kubernetes Operator. It runs on premises, in any cloud or as a managed service on MariaDB Cloud. MariaDB AI Retrieval follows in public preview on MariaDB Cloud later this month.

To see the platform in action, register for the webinar "Built for the Agentic Era: Introducing MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027" happening on November 18, 2026.

Additional Resources

Download MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027

Read the MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2027 documentation

Explore the MariaDB blog for deep dives on the new capabilities

Get the High-Concurrency TPC-C Benchmark of MariaDB

About MariaDB

MariaDB is the Unified Open Database Platform for the Agentic Enterprise. Organizations use it to run transactions, analytics and AI on the same live data, instead of stitching systems together. MariaDB runs underneath the systems the world depends on every day, from airline bookings and mobile payments to core banking, government services and the networks that keep people connected. Its open platform runs on premises or in any cloud without lock-in, so organizations keep full control over their data and costs and have one company accountable for every piece. MariaDB is trusted by thousands of enterprises and millions of developers worldwide, and Deutsche Bank, DBS, Nokia, Red Hat, Samsung and Virgin Media O2 are among them. Learn more at mariadb.com.

McKnight Consulting Group, "High-Concurrency TPC-C Benchmarking," October 2026. HammerDB TPROC-C (derived from TPC-C, not an official TPC-C result), in-memory engine scalability test, MariaDB Enterprise Server 12.3.3-0 vs. 11.8.3-1 on Google Cloud. Sponsored by MariaDB. Full configuration in the published report here

IDC, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2026 Predictions, Doc US53858725, October 2025.

IDC, IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Agentic Artificial Intelligence 2026 Predictions, Doc US53860925, October 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103737865/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

pr@mariadb.com