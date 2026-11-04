Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zehn Katalysatoren in vier Monaten und die Rally könnte erst beginnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 14:06 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A New Paradigm for Long-Term Weight Management: Once-Monthly Bofanglutide Maintenance Therapy Delivers Positive Results in Weight Control and Maintenance Over 24 Weeks -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' GRADUAL-3 Study Meets Its Primary Endpoint

A New Paradigm for Long-Term Weight Management: Once-Monthly Bofanglutide Maintenance Therapy Delivers Positive Results in Weight Control and Maintenance Over 24 Weeks -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' GRADUAL-3 Study Meets Its Primary Endpoint

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (Stock Code: 603087. SH) announced positive topline results from GRADUAL-3, a Phase III clinical study evaluating once-monthly administration of its independently developed glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), bofanglutide injection, in Chinese participants with obesity or overweight.

GRADUAL-3 is the first completed Phase IIIb sequential study globally to evaluate the maintenance of weight-loss efficacy with once-monthly administration using a randomized controlled trial (RCT) design. The study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of transitioning patients from an intensive treatment regimen of bofanglutide administered once every two weeks for 52 consecutive weeks to a once-monthly regimen for weight maintenance.

GRADUAL-3 is a Phase IIIb maintenance study based on the GRADUAL-1 trial. Participants with obesity or overweight who completed 52 weeks of treatment with bofanglutide administered once every two weeks in GRADUAL-1 and met the eligibility criteria were enrolled. Participants were randomized, according to their last administered dose (24 mg or 48 mg), to receive either bofanglutide or placebo once monthly for 24 weeks.

The primary endpoint was the percentage change in body weight from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment.

After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean percentage changes in body weight from baseline were 0.41% and -0.12% in the bofanglutide 24 mg and 48 mg once-monthly groups, respectively, compared with 8.52% in the placebo group (both P<0.0001).

These results demonstrate that, following substantial weight loss achieved with 52 weeks of bofanglutide administered once every two weeks, transitioning to once-monthly administration can effectively prevent weight regain following discontinuation of the intensive treatment regimen and maintain previously achieved weight-loss benefits. This study provides a new therapeutic paradigm for the long-term weight management of individuals with obesity or overweight.

In addition, once-monthly bofanglutide treatment maintained improvements in cardiometabolic parameters, including waist circumference, blood pressure, and lipid levels.

Bofanglutide demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile across all dose groups, with no new safety signals identified. The most common adverse events during treatment were gastrointestinal adverse events in nature, most of which were mild to moderate in severity and transient.

Detailed results from GRADUAL-3 are planned for presentation at future scientific conferences and publication in international peer-reviewed journals.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-paradigm-for-long-term-weight-management-once-monthly-bofanglutide-maintenance-therapy-delivers-positive-results-in-weight-control-and-maintenance-over-24-weeks--gan--lee-pharmaceuticals-gradual-3-study-meets-its-primary-302928714.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.