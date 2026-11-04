Institute for Financial Integrity: Qi Card Expands Financial Crime Compliance Training with IFI as Its Regional Presence Grows

Qi Card Expands Financial Crime Compliance Training with IFI as Its Regional Presence Grows

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is pleased to announce that Qi Card, one of Iraq's leading electronic payment companies, is expanding its use of IFI's compliance education and training services as its business grows across the region.

Qi Card has embarked on a comprehensive, multi-year compliance transformation program spanning April 2025 through December 2027. The initiative focuses on strengthening corporate governance, AML/CFT controls, sanctions compliance, transaction monitoring, risk management, and institutional compliance capabilities, with the objective of further aligning the organization with international regulatory expectations and global financial integrity standards. Continuous professional development and specialized training, supported by IFI's DOLFIN platform, form an integral part of this broader transformation.

"Our compliance transformation represents a long-term strategic commitment to strengthening financial integrity, regulatory compliance, and institutional governance across Qi Card and its regional operations," said Dureid Saad, Head of Compliance at Qi Card. "Developing the knowledge and capabilities of our employees is fundamental to achieving these objectives. Our collaboration with IFI supports this commitment by providing structured, internationally oriented compliance education across the organization."

IFI's work with Qi Card has evolved across three key areas:

Enterprise-wide foundational learning: Qi Card employees gained access to IFI's DOLFIN platform and video library through the Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program , providing foundational financial crime compliance education.

Qi Card employees gained access to IFI's DOLFIN platform and video library through the , providing foundational financial crime compliance education. Customized compliance training: IFI developed three annual compliance courses tailored to Qi Card's needs: Introduction to KYC/CDD , Introduction to Transaction Monitoring , and Introduction to Sanctions Screening .

IFI developed three annual compliance courses tailored to Qi Card's needs: , , and . Regional expansion: IFI conducted a training needs assessment to help identify learning priorities, then enrolled Qi Card's subsidiaries in the UAE and Jordan.

"Qi Card's evolving training requirements illustrate the importance of compliance education that can scale with a growing financial services business," said Natalie Pulsifer, Senior Director of Client Services at IFI. "IFI's work with Qi Card has progressed from foundational learning to customized courses and expanded regional access, helping deliver relevant training as the organization's needs and geographic reach continue to develop."

As financial institutions expand into new markets, scalable and targeted compliance education can help organizations equip employees with the knowledge needed to navigate shifting financial crime risks and regulatory expectations.

About IFI

The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's institutions to protect their operations and the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

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About Qi Card

Qi Card was established in 2007 through a partnership between the private sector, represented by Iraqi electronic payment systems, and the public sector, represented by Al-Rafidain Bank, the country's largest bank. Qi Card offers flexible financial services, full banking capabilities through mobile devices, and value-added solutions for individual and corporate customers.

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