Harvard Business Impact Launches Advisor, an AI-Powered Assistant That Elevates the Teaching and Learning Experience

As AI reshapes education, Advisor helps educators reclaim time, make confident teaching decisions, and deliver more impactful learning experiences

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Business Impact, a trusted source for business education and leadership development, announced the launch of Advisor, an AI-powered assistant that helps educators make confident teaching decisions through personalized recommendations and tailored teaching plans.



Faculty spend hours determining how to create the most impactful learning experiences for their students, from sourcing best-fit material to sequencing a syllabus, building discussion plans, and adapting all of it to their specific needs. With Advisor, faculty reclaim the time spent searching for course content and accelerate the development of strong teaching plans, freeing them to focus on delivering impactful learning experiences to students.

"High-quality courses depend on strong course materials and thoughtful teaching plans, but identifying the right material and tailoring those plans to a specific class is often where preparation becomes challenging and time consuming," said Ellen Desmarais, Co-President of Harvard Business Publishing. "Advisor makes that substantial preparation easier, so faculty can devote more of their expertise to facilitating memorable learning for students."

By describing what they want to teach and other desired criteria, educators receive a shortlist of recommended materials from Advisor tailored to their needs. For each recommendation, Advisor explains how it matches those criteria, including factors such as topic specificity, class time, teaching style, and course level. Advisor can also generate customized teaching plans for many case studies, complete with discussion plans, board plans, in-class activities, key takeaways, and classroom management strategies, helping educators confidently deliver impactful learning outcomes.

Its guidance draws from thousands of learning materials from leading institutions around the world, including cases, simulations, multimedia, and AI-integrated tools, each vetted against Harvard Business Impact's rigorous standards. By leveraging a curated catalog shaped by decades of academic work and editorial guidance, educators can trust Advisor's recommendations and reasoning to help them make confident teaching decisions about what to teach and how to best teach it.

Integrated directly into the Harvard Business Impact website, Advisor supports educators where they already work, learning from their courses, needs, and preferences over time to make each interaction more relevant than the last. While today's capabilities focus on helping faculty locate ideal course material and efficiently create customized teaching plans, Advisor is designed to evolve, enabling future enhancements that expand how it supports educators.

Educators interested in Advisor can learn more and get started today at hbsp.harvard.edu/advisor.

About Harvard Business Impact

Harvard Business Impact equips educators around the world with the resources they need to create transformative learning experiences that prepare students to navigate the complex challenges of a rapidly changing world. Harvard Business Impact offers over 70,000 course materials, including case studies, simulations, articles, and online courses from more than 70 sources, along with teaching resources and guidance on how to teach with them.

Media contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]