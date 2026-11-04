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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2026 14:23 Uhr
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TAILG Showcases Long-Range Technology and a Versatile Product Lineup at EICMA 2026

MILAN, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 83rd International Motorcycle Exhibition (EICMA) opened in Milan. Exhibiting for the fourth consecutive year, TAILG presented 16 models under its brand promise, "TOGETHER, GO FURTHER," showcasing long-range technology and diverse mobility solutions as it continues to expand globally.

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Since its EICMA debut in 2023, TAILG has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that reflects evolving industry trends. Its four-year journey marks both the brand's growth and the increasing global recognition of its technological capabilities.

The T91 Ultra-L on display combines meteor-inspired styling and flowing lines to create a distinctive flagship presence. Its smart cockpit integrates navigation, music and vehicle information. A powerful electric drivetrain delivers smooth, responsive performance, while automotive-grade fast charging reduces charging time to support longer-distance travel.

With more than 2,000 patents, TAILG builds its long-range system around four technology platforms: energy, power, intelligence and charging. It also continues to explore sodium-ion batteries, hydrogen energy and smart technologies. In 2026, TAILG established a strategic partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), advancing green mobility applications and international exchanges through Green Ride Africa.

TAILG's differentiated products address diverse market needs and provide a foundation for discussions with international buyers and partners. The F91 Ultra-L combines mecha-inspired styling with fast charging, balancing design and efficiency. Designed for commercial use in Africa, the TK76 offers dependable load-carrying capability and adaptability to challenging roads, helping improve productivity in frequent-use applications such as deliveries and goods collection.

TAILG has established distribution and service networks in European countries including Belgium and Greece. Through EICMA, the brand aims to deepen local operations and pursue further partnerships across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.

Four consecutive years in Milan underscore TAILG's long-term commitment to global growth and meeting users' mobility needs worldwide. Looking ahead, TAILG will work with partners around the world to make low-carbon mobility part of more people's lives, helping every journey go further.

TOGETHER, GO FURTHER.

Alex Yan
brand@tailg.com.cn
www.tailg.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66d398e7-e00f-420b-b3cd-19baec6d283c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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