Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has announced the results of the YEKA GES-2026 solar tender, awarding a total of 785 MW of capacity across 11 projects. The tender attracted 44 applications from 19 companies, with the winning bidders committing approximately €37.9 million in contribution payments, including value-added tax. Under the tender framework, successful developers will be allowed to sell electricity on the open market for the first 60 months of operation. This will be followed by a 20-year electricity purchase period at a fixed tariff of €0.0325 ($0.037)/kWh. The tender ...

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