Ondas Inc.: Ondas Secures Multi-Million-Dollar Counter-UAS Contracts in Europe and Asia, Accelerating Global Expansion in Aerial Defense

Major Contracts with European Police for Ondas' Portable Ranger Counter-UAS Systems and Asian Government Customer for Iron Drone Highlight Growing International Demand

New Contracts Strengthen Ondas' Global Counter-UAS Business and Demonstrate the Strength of Its Integrated, Multi-Layered Aerial Defense Technology Portfolio

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and services, today announced that it has secured multi-million-dollar contracts with major governmental customers in Europe and Asia, further expanding its global Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Counter-UAS) business.

The contracts include a significant agreement with a major police organization in Europe for Ondas' portable Ranger Counter-UAS systems and an order for Iron Drone autonomous interception systems from a major governmental customer in Asia. The awards reflect growing international demand for advanced aerial defense capabilities and demonstrate the strength of Ondas' expanding portfolio of complementary Counter-UAS technologies, ranging from mobile cyber-based detection and mitigation to autonomous physical drone interception.

"Counter-UAS is becoming one of the most critical and rapidly growing priorities for defense and homeland security organizations worldwide," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "These significant contracts with major governmental customers in Europe and Asia demonstrate the growing demand for our technologies and the strength of our expanding international presence. By bringing together differentiated capabilities across detection, electronic mitigation and autonomous interception, Ondas is building a comprehensive aerial defense portfolio designed to address the evolving threats of the modern battlefield and the increasingly complex security requirements of government agencies worldwide."

The European contract represents an important expansion of Ondas' Counter-UAS activities, providing advanced portable Ranger systems to a major police organization. Designed for tactical and mobile security operations, Ranger enables law enforcement and security personnel to rapidly deploy advanced drone detection, identification, tracking and mitigation capabilities without relying on permanent infrastructure. The lightweight, man-carried system is particularly suited for mobile law enforcement teams, special operations, border security and the protection of sensitive locations and public events. Its compact design and autonomous operational capabilities enable security forces to maintain effective aerial protection while operating in dynamic and complex environments.

In Asia, the new contract for Iron Drone Raider systems further strengthens Ondas' presence in the region's defense and homeland security markets. The system provides autonomous physical interception capabilities designed to neutralize hostile drones, including threats operating without active radio-frequency communications or relying on autonomous navigation.

Together, these contracts demonstrate Ondas' growing ability to address diverse operational requirements through an expanding range of Counter-UAS solutions, supporting both mobile tactical forces and permanent aerial defense operations. The new contracts reinforce Ondas' broader strategy to build a leading autonomous defense technology platform focused on four core segments: Aerial Security, Persistent Intelligence and ISR, Autonomous Ground Systems, and Precision Strike supported by an integrated software and mission-management layer. Within its Aerial Security segment, Ondas is developing a comprehensive, Counter-UAS multi-layered aerial defense technology stack, bringing together complementary capabilities across drone detection, identification, tracking, electronic mitigation, autonomous interception and mission command and control.

The continued expansion of Ondas' Counter-UAS business in Europe and Asia supports the Company's strategy to convert its growing technology portfolio into new customer relationships, expanded international deployments and additional revenue opportunities. As governments worldwide increase their investment in aerial defense and counter-drone technologies, Ondas believes its combination of proven technologies, integrated mission systems and global operational capabilities positions the Company to capture significant opportunities in the expanding Counter-UAS market.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-secures-multi-million-dollar-counter-uas-contracts-in-europ-1246082