The recognition highlights the agency's alignment framework and its work addressing a PPC growth plateau for Sports Card Zone.

Pleasant Grove, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Disruptive Advertising, a performance marketing agency, was named among DesignRush's 10 Best PPC Agencies to Hire in 2026 for Smarter Ad Spend.

DesignRush evaluated the agencies based on their experience, services, client work, and ability to deliver measurable results. Its profile of Disruptive Advertising highlighted VSET, the agency's framework covering vision, strategy, execution, and team.

Image caption: DesignRush featured Disruptive Advertising among 10 agencies selected for its 2026 guide to smarter PPC spending. Image source: DesignRush.



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The profile featured Disruptive Advertising's work with The Sports Card Zone, whose PPC growth had plateaued after the retailer had previously achieved positive results. The agency built new search campaigns around competitor terms and broad sports card category terms, then segmented the client's Performance Max campaign to separate sports products from the rest of the catalog.

Sports Card Zone generated an all-time high in revenue for the month from $14,000 in ad spend.

"PPC platforms can automate more decisions, but the account still has to stay tied to the result the business needs," said Jacob Baadsgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Disruptive Advertising. "Our teams focus on keeping the goal, strategy, execution, and people aligned, then use the data to decide where budget should move. We appreciate DesignRush recognizing that work."

The full DesignRush guide is available here.

About Disruptive Advertising

Utah-based Disruptive Advertising is a top performance marketing agency. Through paid media, paid social media, SEO, email marketing, analytics, and CRO, the firm collaborates with clients to develop scalable, responsible growth strategies. Its work focuses on aligning marketing execution with business goals to ensure spending drives results.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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