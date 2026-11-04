Thrive Advances NextGen Managed Services Strategy with Transformative Client Delivery Model

Building on its NextGen 3.0 Platform evolution, Thrive expands its consultative approach to IT service delivery with industry-aligned expertise, proactive guidance and a greater focus on delivering measurable customer value

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud and IT managed services, today announced a major transformation of its client delivery model as part of its broader strategy to redefine managed services around proactive guidance, customer experience and measurable business outcomes. Led by T. Chris Todd, Senior Vice President of Client Services, the initiative introduces an enhanced Client Delivery Manager (CDM) structure that provides customers with dedicated operational advocacy, industry-specific expertise and strategic guidance to help them anticipate evolving IT needs and maximize the value of their technology investments.

As IT environments grow more complex, organizations are increasingly focused on moving beyond reactive support toward more proactive, experience-driven IT operations. Yet according to Gartner, 82% of digital workplaces remain at reactive or supportive maturity levels. Against this backdrop, Thrive is expanding the role of managed services beyond traditional service-level metrics to encompass more strategic, consultative customer engagement.

"Meeting service-level agreements is essential, but it's no longer enough to define a successful managed services partnership," said Scott Steele, Chief Operating Officer at Thrive. "Customers need a provider that understands their business, helps them anticipate what's coming and can demonstrate the value of their technology investments. As we evolve our platform and service capabilities, we're also transforming how we engage with customers to deliver a more proactive, consultative experience that connects IT performance to business outcomes."

A More Proactive, Personalized Approach to Client Delivery

At the center of the transformation is an expanded CDM role, serving as each customer's primary point of contact for service delivery and operations. Working alongside Thrive's account management and advisory teams, CDMs will oversee operational commitments and help translate customer priorities into coordinated service delivery.

The enhanced model is built around six core responsibilities:

Value Realization: Demonstrating the business impact of Thrive's services through performance reviews, operational insights and measurable ROI.

Demonstrating the business impact of Thrive's services through performance reviews, operational insights and measurable ROI. Account Health: Monitoring service performance, satisfaction and emerging risks to proactively address issues and maintain account stability.

Monitoring service performance, satisfaction and emerging risks to proactively address issues and maintain account stability. Service and Operations Oversight: Coordinating across delivery teams to ensure service commitments are met and issues are resolved efficiently.

Coordinating across delivery teams to ensure service commitments are met and issues are resolved efficiently. Change Management: Guiding customers through onboarding, service transitions and operational changes to support successful adoption.

Guiding customers through onboarding, service transitions and operational changes to support successful adoption. Customer Success Planning: Developing collaborative roadmaps that connect service delivery to customers' long-term business objectives.

Developing collaborative roadmaps that connect service delivery to customers' long-term business objectives. Additional Value Identification: Identifying opportunities to address evolving customer needs through additional capabilities and strategic guidance.

Thrive is also aligning CDMs with specific industries and customer segments to bring deeper knowledge of each organization's unique operational needs and challenges. The company has already implemented this approach across key financial services segments, including private equity and alternative investments, with further expansion underway.

As part of the new model, CDMs will collaborate with customers to establish success plans that define shared objectives, expected outcomes and regular review cadences. These plans will be revisited throughout the relationship to assess progress and identify opportunities to adjust IT strategies as business priorities evolve.

"A strong managed services relationship should help customers understand not only how their technology is performing, but how it can better support their business," said T. Chris Todd, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Thrive. "We're building a team of industry-aligned CDMs who can connect operational insights to customer priorities, guide organizations through change and proactively identify opportunities to improve their IT environments. This approach gives customers a more consistent, accountable partner throughout their relationship with Thrive."

Advancing an Outcomes-Driven Customer Experience

The transformation complements Thrive's broader evolution of its NextGen 3.0 Platform and Digital Employee Experience (DEX) strategy, bringing its investments in technology, service capabilities and customer engagement together under a more integrated, experience-driven approach to managed IT.

To support this shift, Thrive is placing greater emphasis on outcome-based accountability, including a relaunched Net Promoter Score (NPS) program that measures customer sentiment throughout the relationship. Enhanced reporting and visibility through Thrive's client portal will also help customers better understand service performance, operational impact and the value delivered over time.

Thrive is implementing the model through targeted hiring, upskilling and the realignment of CDM assignments based on industry, geography and customer needs. The phased transformation is already underway, with continued expansion planned to deliver more personalized engagement at scale.

Together, these investments aim to make enterprise-level technology capabilities and consultative managed services more accessible to SMB and mid-market organizations.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive's team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management, enabling clients to focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

V2 Communications for Thrive

thrive@v2comms.com