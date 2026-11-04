Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd.: PAVS Subsidiary 2Lab3 Launches AniMano+, an AI-Native Digital Entertainment Streaming Platform, on the Apple App Store

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) ("PAVS" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, 2Lab3, launched AniMano+, an AI-native, vertical-first short-form dramas and animation streaming app, on the Apple App Store on October 23, 2026.

AniMano+ combines storytelling and creative expertise with AI-enabled content production capabilities to develop entertainment for global audiences. Its content strategy encompasses original stories, literary adaptations, vertical short-form dramas and animation from the U.S. and international markets, including China. AniMano+ also plans to explore cross-border content development, localization and distribution opportunities.

AniMano+ plans to develop a diversified revenue model through subscriptions, paid content, advertising and IP commercialization. The platform also intends to pursue collaborations with rights holders, authors, production companies and content creators worldwide to expand its content offerings. The launch marks a significant step in PAVS's efforts to expand into AI-powered digital entertainment.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: PAVS) operates in consumer products, e-commerce solutions and AI-powered entertainment. Its subsidiary, Bomie Wookoo Inc., provides consumer product sales, e-commerce and TikTok-related solutions, while 2Lab3 develops AI-driven entertainment applications and content, including AniMano+. The Company's strategy combines consumer businesses with technology-enabled commerce and entertainment.

For additional information, please visit www.pavs.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; the development, operation and commercial viability of the AniMano+ platform; the Company's ability to attract and retain users and generate revenue from the platform; market demand for and acceptance of AI-generated entertainment content; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, license and distribute content; risks relating to intellectual property rights and the use of AI technologies; technological developments and changes in applicable laws and regulations; competition in the digital entertainment and streaming industries; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic collaborations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Chen

929.215.4832

ir@pavs.ai

SOURCE: Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pavs-subsidiary-2lab3-launches-animano-an-ai-native-digital-enter-1246041