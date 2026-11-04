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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 15:00 Uhr
137 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Nooks Secures $500M, Launches AI Sales Assistant 'Node': NYSE Content Update

Nooks Secures $500M, Launches AI Sales Assistant 'Node': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 4th

  • Nooks says Node is the first AI personal assistant for sales
    • The solution learns sales processes and works deals in the background.
    • Node is purpose-built for sales and is designed to understand how customers win deals and hit their quotas.
    • Nooks' CEO will join NYSE Live to discuss the Revenue Agent Platform.
  • Broadridge among NYSE's newest transfer agent partners
    • The initiative looks to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the new NYSE-affiliated venue for trading tokenized securities
    • In a statement, Broadridge (NYSE: BR) says it will bring onchain governance and digital transfer agency services to the platform.
    • Broadridge executive Danielle Gurrieri will join NYSE Live to share more details on its tokenization efforts and its latest earnings.
  • Major averages point to higher open following U.S. midterm elections
    • Democrats retook control of both the House and the Senate, setting the scene for a divided government.
    • Uber (NYSE: UBER), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) released their quarterly figures this morning.

Opening Bell
Samsara (NYSE: IOT) celebrates bringing AI to the industries that power the world

Closing Bell
Inventrust (NYSE: IVT) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nooks-secures-500m-launches-ai-sales-assistant-node-nyse-content-update-302929322.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.