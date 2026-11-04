New York Stock Exchange: Nooks Secures $500M, Launches AI Sales Assistant 'Node': NYSE Content Update

Nooks Secures $500M, Launches AI Sales Assistant 'Node': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 4th

Nooks says Node is the first AI personal assistant for sales The solution learns sales processes and works deals in the background. Node is purpose-built for sales and is designed to understand how customers win deals and hit their quotas. Nooks' CEO will join NYSE Live to discuss the Revenue Agent Platform.

Broadridge among NYSE's newest transfer agent partners The initiative looks to support Issuer Sponsored Tokenized Securities on the new NYSE-affiliated venue for trading tokenized securities In a statement, Broadridge (NYSE: BR) says it will bring onchain governance and digital transfer agency services to the platform. Broadridge executive Danielle Gurrieri will join NYSE Live to share more details on its tokenization efforts and its latest earnings.

Major averages point to higher open following U.S. midterm elections Democrats retook control of both the House and the Senate, setting the scene for a divided government. Uber (NYSE: UBER), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) released their quarterly figures this morning.



Opening Bell

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) celebrates bringing AI to the industries that power the world

Closing Bell

Inventrust (NYSE: IVT) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing

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