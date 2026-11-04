True Toys Reveals Christmas 2026 Toy Trends: What to Buy Before They Sell Out

MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget the tablets: this Christmas is shaping up to be the most hands-on in years. New Google Trends data shows UK search interest in wooden toys has almost tripled since July, while Little Live Pets, Spider-Man toys, doll sets and slime have each nearly doubled or more. True Toys reveals what's driving the trend, and what to buy before it sells out.

Wooden toys (up 194% since July)

Best for ages 1 to 6.

Tactile, durable and battery-free, wooden toys such as kitchens, blocks and puzzles offer open-ended play that lasts for years. Little Live Pets (up 166%)

Best for ages 5 and up.

Skye My Magical Dragon responds to touch and sound, bringing pet play to life. Spider-Man toys (up 117%)

Best for ages 3 to 10.

Spider man toys, costumes and role-play sets get children moving and acting out their own adventures. Doll sets (up 92%)

Best for ages 3 to 8.

Dolls, furniture and accessories let children build their own stories, while K-pop Demon Hunters sets are winning over older girls. Slime sets (up 91%)

Best for ages 4 to 10.

Messy, sensory and endlessly customisable, slime sets remain a firm family favourite. Squishies (up 75%)

Best for all ages.

Pocket-money priced and satisfying to squeeze, squishies keep little hands busy. Blind-box collectibles (up 72%)

Best for ages 6 and up.

The thrill of the unknown has made blind boxes a collectible craze, and they're expected on plenty of Christmas lists. Capybara toys (up 65%)

Best for ages 3 and up.

This year's cuddly star is soft, calming and quirky, appealing to children and teens alike. Tonies boxes

Best for ages 3 to 8.

Audio stories from Tonies paired with physical characters give children control without a screen: a bedtime essential. Board games

Best for ages 6 and up.

From Guess Who to Bluey Monopoly, board games bring the family together away from screens.

Why screen-free play matters

Toys that get children telling stories, solving problems and creating things build language, patience and imagination. This Christmas, the gifts that really stand out are the ones that give children something to do, not just something to watch.

Google Trends search data, UK, July to October 2026

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