How Are Your Wound Centers Doing Today? Wound Care Advantage's New AI Huddle Answers Before Clinic Opens

Luvo Assist Huddle turns the morning briefing clinical directors already run into an automatic snapshot of each center's priorities, and of every program across a health system.

SIERRA MADRE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Hospitals have been sold plenty of AI pilots, and few of them have shipped. MIT researchers found that 95% of enterprise generative AI pilots produced no measurable financial return.1 The work those pilots promised to fix is still waiting. In a hospital wound center, the first hours of every day go to pulling schedules, confirming patients, checking treatment clearances and chasing hyperbaric authorizations. A health system executive who wants to know how the wound programs are doing today still has to send emails and wait for answers.

Hospitals can't spare those hours. 77% of hospital CFOs name workforce scheduling and overtime as a top financial priority.2

Today Wound Care Advantage (WCA) ended that morning scramble with Luvo Assist Huddle, part of Luvo Assist, the first AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care.

Not a pilot. Not a beta. Not a proof of concept.

Huddle is the AI-powered version of the Huddle Up process WCA program directors already run every morning in partner wound centers. WCA didn't build it in a lab and ask hospitals to test it. The playbook was proven first, and the software came second.

Before anyone logs in, Huddle has already gathered:

The network view: which centers need attention today, and why

which centers need attention today, and why Every center: who is scheduled and confirmed, new patients and referrers, and modality clearances

who is scheduled and confirmed, new patients and referrers, and modality clearances Hyperbaric: pending patients and authorizations coming due, flagged before a lapse costs a treatment or a claim

pending patients and authorizations coming due, flagged before a lapse costs a treatment or a claim Outliers: stalled wounds and exceptions, with AI-assisted next steps for the day

"If a hospital executive has to send ten emails to find out how their wound programs are doing, the system is broken," said Christina Le, Chief Nursing Officer of Wound Care Advantage. "Huddle answers that question before the first patient walks in. Everyone in healthcare is running AI experiments. We built this from what our nurses and program directors already do every day, and we made it faster. Our teams get their mornings back for patients, and leadership knows exactly where to look."

What Huddle replaces

Before With Huddle Manual schedule pulls and confirmation calls Schedule and confirmation status, ready every morning Status emails and phone calls up the chain One network view with the centers that need attention flagged Manually tracking hyperbaric authorizations Pending patients and authorizations due, flagged automatically Digging through charts for problem cases Outliers surfaced, with AI-assisted next steps Luvo Assist Huddle at a glance What it is An automatic AI daily priorities view for health systems and individual wound centers, inside Luvo Assist Status Live. Not a pilot or a beta. Proven Built on the Huddle Up process already in daily use in WCA partner centers For system leaders Every wound program's priorities and the centers that need attention, every morning, with no chasing For program teams Schedule, confirmations, patient map, new patients, clearances, pending hyperbaric patients, authorizations and outliers For contracting & supply chain Included in Luvo Assist, with no separate tool or vendor Availability Available now at thewca.com/luvo-assist Watch the 40-second tour here. Frequently asked questions Is Luvo Assist Huddle a pilot program? No. Huddle is live now. It's the AI-powered version of the daily Huddle Up process WCA program directors already use in partner wound centers, extended to give health system leaders a network-level view. What is Luvo Assist Huddle? Luvo Assist Huddle is an AI daily huddle tool for hospital wound care from Wound Care Advantage (WCA). Each morning it automatically gathers what needs attention across a wound care network and inside each center, along with AI-assisted next steps. How does a daily huddle tool save wound center staff time? It replaces manual schedule pulls, confirmation calls, chart checks and status emails with one view that's ready before the day starts. How is Huddle different from Reports & Summaries? Huddle shows what needs attention today. Reports & Summaries shows how each program and the network are performing over time, and why. About Wound Care Advantage Wound Care Advantage (WCA) provides wound center management for hospitals and health systems. Through a turnkey model and Luvo Assist, its AI-assisted mission control for hospital wound care, hospitals get expert support while keeping their team, revenue and data. WCA was founded in 2002. Media Contact: Chris Schellenbach · info@thewca.com · 1.888.484.3922 Sources 1. MIT NANDA, The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025, August 2025 (as reported by Fortune, Aug. 18, 2025). 2. LeanTaaS, Hospital Financial Health Survey of 100 hospital and health system CFOs, April 2026. SOURCE: Wound Care Advantage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/how-are-your-wound-centers-doing-today-wound-care-advantages-new-ai-h-1246141