Chervon Announces Partnership with Wrestlers in Business Network to Expand Its AMP Talent Program

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Chervon, maker of EGO, FLEX, and SKIL, today announced a partnership with the Wrestlers in Business Network (WIBN), a division of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA). The partnership builds a talent pipeline as Chervon scales its AMP (Advanced Momentum Program).

The partnership brings together two organizations that recognize the value of preparation, perseverance, accountability, and a drive to continually improve. Through WIBN, Chervon will introduce student-athletes to career opportunities across the company and provide a pathway for them to bring the attributes developed through competition into the workplace.

Those opportunities connect directly with AMP, which is designed to recruit and develop high-potential college graduates into a broad range of roles across the business. AMP combines training, development, and career progression with the goal of developing the next generation of Chervon leaders.

For Chervon CEO Joe Galli, a former wrestler at the University of North Carolina, the partnership reflects lessons that shaped his leadership. Galli credits his UNC wrestling coach, William Lam, with teaching him how to create a winning culture, a lesson he has carried into building high-performing teams throughout his career. At Chervon, Galli is focused on building what he calls an inspired, high-performance culture.

"Coach Lam always talked about having the determination and grit to find a way through pressure-packed, high-stress situations and come out on top," said Galli. "That's the mindset we're building at Chervon, and this partnership helps us find people who bring it."

"Chervon's investment in developing talent creates meaningful career opportunities for our athletes," said Michael W. Moyer, Executive Director of the NWCA. "We're proud to welcome them as a WIBN career partner, and we're excited to welcome back Joe Galli, who has been a strong supporter of WIBN for decades."

WIBN draws on the NWCA's network of more than 16,000 coaches, 300,000 student-wrestlers, and 28 chapters nationwide. To learn more about career opportunities at Chervon, visit global.chervongroup.com/en/careers/opportunities.

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ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-announces-partnership-with-wrestlers-in-business-network-to-ex-1246167