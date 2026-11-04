LiveOne Extinguishes $8.5 Million in JGB Debt, Reducing Balance from $17.5 Million to $9 Million

$5.5 Million of JGB Debt Extinguished in October

Expects $1.5 million in annual interest savings.

The Company targets an additional $2-$3 million in expense cuts.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Special Committee evaluates M&A, strategic investment, partnerships and a potential sale.

LiveOne to launch with a B2B partner that has more than 50 million monthly paying members.

Expands AI monetization and distribution.

Expects to announce a new president before year-end.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) today announced it has extinguished $8.5 million in JGB debt, including $5.5 million in October, reducing the balance to $9 million. The Company expects $1.5 million in annual interest savings and is targeting an additional $2-$3 million in expense cuts.

LiveOne is preparing to launch with a B2B partner that has more than 50 million monthly paying members. The Company is also expanding AI monetization and distribution and expects to announce a new president before year-end.

PodcastOne's Special Committee continues to evaluate strategic alternatives, including M&A, a strategic investment, a partnership or a potential sale.

About LiveOne

LiveOne is a music, entertainment and technology company based in Los Angeles. Its subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne, PPVOne, LiveXLive and DayOne Music Publishing. For more information, visit liveone.com or ir.liveone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "seek," "continue," "contemplate," "predict," "potential," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne's reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, special dividend, merger, distribution or transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance stockholder value; LiveOne's ability to continue as a going concern; LiveOne's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its subscribers and paid users; LiveOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne's ability to implement and continue its announced digital asset treasury strategy and/or purchase digital assets from time to time pursuant to such strategy, including for the maximum announced amount, and other risks related to such strategy; LiveOne's intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne's common stock from time to time under LiveOne's announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other debt covenants; LiveOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne's ability to repay its indebtedness when due; LiveOne's ability to satisfy the conditions for closing on its announced additional convertible debentures financing; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or LiveOne's ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty and risks related to digital assets; regulatory developments related to digital assets and digital asset markets; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of LiveOne's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in LiveOne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2026, and in LiveOne's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and LiveOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. LiveOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

LiveOne Press Contact

press@liveone.com

SOURCE: LiveOne

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/liveone-nasdaq-lvo-extinguishes-8.5-million-in-jgb-debt-reducing-b-1246191