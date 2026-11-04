Facet Welcomes Three-Time PGA Tour Winner Ben Griffin as Newest Brand Partner

Facet and Griffin will work together to show how holistic personalized financial advice can give you the confidence to live your best life sooner.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Facet , the pioneer in subscription-based financial advice, today announced that PGA Tour winner Ben Griffin has joined the company as its newest brand ambassador. The partnership launches as Griffin returns to Los Cabos, Mexico, to defend his title at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he set the tournament scoring record in 2025.

Griffin has been outspoken about the difficult financial realities facing young golfers, as well as how his early career was impacted by those challenges. After a standout college career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Griffin turned professional in 2018 and spent his early years on developmental tours, where his earnings rarely covered the entry fees, travel, caddies, and other costs associated with turning pro. After leaving the sport in 2021 and becoming a mortgage loan officer, he returned to the game later that year with financial support and mentorship from a sponsor. He went on to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour through Q-School in 2021, then played well in 2022 and parlayed that success into a PGA Tour card for the 2023 season. In 2025, he won three times on the PGA Tour, finished among the top 10 in two major championships, made the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and climbed to No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

"One thing people don't always realize about professional golf is how challenging the financial side can be, especially early in your career. You're investing in yourself without knowing when, or even if, that investment will pay off. Going through that experience taught me the importance of having a plan, staying disciplined, and surrounding yourself with the right people. Those are lessons that have stuck with me as my career has progressed, and they're a big part of why I'm excited about this partnership with Facet. We share a lot of the same values when it comes to preparation, making thoughtful decisions, and keeping the bigger picture in mind," said Griffin.

"Ben's story reflects the reality that a lot of people live quietly. They have the ambition and talent to live the life they've always wanted, but financial uncertainty pushes those dreams into the future," said Shruti Joshi, president and chief operating officer at Facet. "His story is proof that good financial advice doesn't just help you plan for the distant future; it unlocks your focus to help you live your best life now."

"We built Facet around a simple idea: Your finances should help you live the life you want today, not keep you from it," said Anders Jones, CEO and co-founder of Facet. "Ben understands what it feels like to begin living your dream only to face financial obstacles that threaten to derail it. His journey is a powerful reminder that success isn't just about how much you earn or achieve; it's also about having the confidence and support to make the decisions that are right for you and your lifestyle. We're excited to partner with Ben to show people what's possible when they have the right financial partner in their corner."

As a Facet ambassador, Griffin will draw on his deep personal connection to the company's mission and share his own journey with balancing personal finances and performing at the top level of the sport.

Griffin will debut Facet's logo on his collar during the World Wide Technology Championship on November 4th as he defends his title. Keep an eye on Facet's social channels throughout the season to see inspirational and collaborative content.

The partnership was developed and secured in collaboration with Facet and Athlete-Driven Worldwide, with both leading ongoing activation. Griffin is represented by global sports marketing agency SPORTFIVE.

About Facet

Facet is pioneering a different approach to financial planning, one built around people's lives, not the size of their investment portfolios. Founded on the belief that great financial advice shouldn't be reserved for a select few, Facet provides access to comprehensive, personalized financial planning through a transparent, flat-fee subscription model, with no asset minimums, product commissions, or hidden fees. Facet puts members' goals, priorities, and lives at the center of every financial decision.

Every Facet member works with a dedicated team of CFP professionals and other experts who provide objective, fiduciary advice across retirement, taxes, investments, insurance, and life's most important financial decisions. But Facet doesn't stop at advice. By combining expert guidance with personalized tools and ongoing support, Facet helps members turn advice into action, stay on track, and adapt as their lives change. Because financial planning isn't just about growing your money. It's about what your money makes possible.

Learn more at facet.com .

Facet is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Ben Griffin is not a member of Facet and is paid cash plus equity compensation which creates a conflict of interest. Experiences may vary and are not guaranteed.

About SPORTFIVE

SPORTFIVE is a global sports marketing agency that delivers customer-centric solutions based on trust and transparency, deep industry experience and global relationships, digital intelligence and innovation. SPORTFIVE strategically and creatively connects brands, rightsholders, media platforms and fans to create and enable contemporary partnerships in sports.

While creating and growing long-term value for all, SPORTFIVE often leads the sports business into the future through innovative digital solutions and strives to be the most progressive and respected partner in sports.

Being at the center of professional sport SPORTFIVE will use its unique position, in order to make a positive contribution to sustainability and to live up to the social and economic duty and responsibility, which sport and consequently all parties involved, also have. SPORTFIVE operates with a global mindset and network of over 1,200 local experts based in 15 countries around the world, active in Football, Golf, Handball, Motorsport, Esports, Cricket, Tennis, American Football, Basketball, Hockey, Rugby, Olympics and Multi-Sport Events, Wintersports and many more.

Media Contact

Martina Corona on behalf of Facet

martina@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Facet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/facet-welcomes-three-time-pga-tour-winner-ben-griffin-as-newest-bran-1246298