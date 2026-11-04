Remergify, Inc.: Wipeboard Family Launches Free AI Chore Planner That Builds Age-Appropriate Chore Plans in Seconds

New tool at family.wipeboard.io turns a child's age and a household's daily rhythm into a ready-to-use starter chore plan - free, with no account required to try it

NEWTON, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2026 / Wipeboard Family, the family whiteboard app for chores, homework, activities and allowance, today announced the launch of its free AI Chore Planner at family.wipeboard.io/chore-planner. The tool helps parents answer one of the most common questions in family life - "What chores is my child actually ready for?" - by generating a starter chore plan matched to each child's age in seconds.

Parents enter their children's ages and a few details about their household's daily routines. The AI Chore Planner then suggests age-appropriate chores for each child, giving families a realistic starting point instead of a blank chart or a one-size-fits-all list pulled from the internet. Siblings of different ages each get chores suited to where they are, so a younger child and an older one aren't handed the same list.

When a family is ready to put the plan to work, the finished plan carries straight into Wipeboard Family. Parents who start a free trial don't have to rebuild anything - the chores they just created are imported automatically during setup, so the board is ready on day one.

"Every parent wants their kids to pitch in, but figuring out what's fair for a six-year-old versus a twelve-year-old is where most chore charts fall apart before they start," said Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify, the technology holding company behind Wipeboard. "The Chore Planner takes the guesswork out of that first step. In under a minute, you have a plan that fits your kids and your household - and if you want to run it, it's already waiting for you inside Wipeboard Family."

From plan to habit

Once a plan is imported, Wipeboard Family gives the whole household one shared board:

Parent Dashboard - assign chores, homework and activities with due dates and point values, check status, and approve completed work.

- assign chores, homework and activities with due dates and point values, check status, and approve completed work. Kid View - a simple board kids open with a PIN on any tablet or phone, with no email address or password required for the child.

- a simple board kids open with a PIN on any tablet or phone, with no email address or password required for the child. Points and Rewards - parents set custom rewards and point costs; kids redeem them and parents are notified.

- parents set custom rewards and point costs; kids redeem them and parents are notified. Allowance Tracking - keep a running record of what each child has earned.

- keep a running record of what each child has earned. Weekly Summary - an emailed recap of tasks completed, points earned, allowance owed, and a "Star of the Week."

The launch builds on Wipeboard Family's new parenting blog at family.wipeboard.io/blog, which focuses on accountability and building good habits in kids.

Availability and pricing

The AI Chore Planner is available now, free, at family.wipeboard.io/chore-planner.

Wipeboard Family is $12 per month billed annually, or $15 per month billed monthly, for households of up to eight family members. Every plan includes unlimited boards and tasks, points and rewards, allowance tracking, weekly summary reports, the kid-friendly child view, and parent controls. New households can start with a 14-day free trial and cancel anytime during the trial.

About Wipeboard

Wipeboard (wipeboard.io) is a project whiteboard built to be the one board a whole team will actually use. Alongside its core product for small teams, Wipeboard offers versions built for specific audiences, including Wipeboard Family for households, Wipeboard for Education for classrooms, and a homeschool edition for parent-educators.

Pending Acquisition by Utilicraft Aerospace Industries

Wipeboard Family is part of the Wipeboard family of products, which is currently in the process of being acquired by Utilicraft Aerospace Industries (OTC Expert Market: UITA), a Wyoming corporation. Remergify and Utilicraft signed an Acquisition Agreement on October 15, 2026, covering Wipeboard.io and its affiliated assets, and the transaction has been approved by Remergify's Board of Directors and shareholders. The parties expect to close as soon as practicable, subject to customary closing conditions. Wipeboard Family and the rest of the Wipeboard products remain fully available to customers while the transaction is pending.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected completion and timing of the pending acquisition of Wipeboard by Utilicraft Aerospace Industries. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of closing conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Remergify undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

About Remergify

Remergify (remergify.com) is a technology holding company that develops and owns a portfolio of software ventures. Remergify is a Wyoming corporation with operations in Newton, New Jersey and Miami, Florida.

Media Contact

Stuart Fine

Founder & CEO, Remergify

stuart@remergify.com

remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/wipeboard-family-launches-free-ai-chore-planner-that-builds-age-appropriate-ch-1246295