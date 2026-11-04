Explore around 700 knives and accessories; meet three Echizen bladesmiths

HOCHO KNIFE, a Japanese kitchen knife specialist that has delivered more than 200,000 authentic Japanese knives to customers in over 80 countries, will open its first physical store in Kobe's Sannomiya shopping district on November 14, 2026.

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Store front of HOCHO KNIFE

At the grand opening, three bladesmiths from Echizen will meet visitors who will be able to experience the craftsmanship and beauty of Japanese knives firsthand.

Beyond Kobe Beef and Sake

Renowned for its world-famous Kobe beef and Nada sake from Japan's largest sake-producing region, Kobe attracts food enthusiasts from around the world. HOCHO KNIFE adds a new dimension to this culinary journey: the chance to discover the precision, distinctive blade patterns, and enduring artistry of Japanese kitchen knives.

Inside, approximately 700 Japanese knives and related products represent celebrated knife-making regions such as Sakai, Seki, Echizen, Tsubame-Sanjo, and Miki. Visitors can hold different knives, compare their weight and balance, and examine details that photographs cannot fully capture. Expert staff offer guidance to home cooks, professional chefs, and collectors alike. Personalized engraving and gift wrapping make a Japanese knife a memorable gift or souvenir.

Since 2013, HOCHO KNIFE has connected Japan's craftsmen with international customers. Its Instagram account now has approximately 269,000 followers and over 41.6 million cumulative video views (October 2026).

Meet the Makers at the Grand Opening

On November 14, visitors can meet three bladesmiths from Echizen, Fukui: Yu Kurosaki, Yoshimi Kato, and Kazuo Nomura, including two certified Traditional Craftsmen. From 1:00 to 6:00 PM, guests can learn about their work and receive complimentary name engraving on knives purchased that day.

Plan Your Visit

Grand opening Saturday, November 14, 2026 11:00 AM-7:00 PM Pre-opening November 11-13 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Regular hours 10:00 AM-7:30 PM Open daily Address 1F, Center Plaza West, 2-11-1-105 Sannomiya-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo, Japan Access 5-minute walk from JR Motomachi and Hankyu Kobe-Sannomiya; 7 minutes from JR Sannomiya Store/Website https://www.hocho-knife.com/hocho-knife-kobe-sannomiya/ Map https://maps.app.goo.gl/Cvckz8LyMpaN4JEJ6 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hocho_knife/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261028274743/en/

Contacts:

Norimasa Kushida

IMPORT JAPAN.COM, INC. (HOCHO KNIFE)

Tel: +81-50-3754-2499

Email: hocho-knife@import.jpn.com

Contact form: https://www.hocho-knife.com/contact-us/