Twenty-two abstracts underscore the versatility of epcoritamab as monotherapy and in combination across multiple disease subtypes and in earlier lines of therapy

Six oral presentations include first data disclosure from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 study evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that 22 abstracts evaluating epcoritamab, a subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, will be presented or published at the 68th Annual Meeting and Exposition of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), taking place December 12-15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually.

The breadth of data to be shared at ASH reflects continued progress across the comprehensive epcoritamab development program, including its evaluation in earlier lines of therapy and combination regimens across multiple B-cell malignancies. Highlights include the first presentation of the primary results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 study evaluating fixed duration epcoritamab plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The results from EPCORE DLBCL-4 will also be highlighted in the ASH 2026 Press Program.

Additional presentations include updated subgroup analyses from the Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 study evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide in R/R follicular lymphoma (FL), follow-up from various monotherapy and combination trials, and real-world evidence and health economic analyses that further inform the evolving clinical profile of epcoritamab.

"The range of studies accepted for presentation at this year's American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting reflects our commitment to exploring the full utility of epcoritamab and reinforces our confidence in epcoritamab's potential to become a core therapy across B-cell malignancies, as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines across lines of treatment," said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab. "Together with our partner AbbVie, we look forward to sharing these findings with the global hematology community and further exploring what they could mean for patients."

2026 R&D Update and ASH Data Review

On December 16 at 10:30 AM EST 4:30 PM CET, Genmab will host its 2026 R&D Update and ASH Data Review. The event will be virtual and webcast live. Details, including the webcast link and registration will be available on www.genmab.com. This meeting is not an official program of the ASH Annual Meeting.

All regular abstracts accepted for presentation and publication have been published and may be accessed online on the ASH Website. Late-breaking abstracts will be posted online on Monday, December 7, 2026, at 9:00 AM EST.

The following abstracts have been accepted for presentation at ASH:

Oral Presentations Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 79* ctDNA-directed intervention with epcoritamab alone or in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab is feasible in the early post-CAR-T population at high risk of relapse: Interim results from EpLCART Oral presentation December 12, 9:30-11:00 AM (Presentation: 9:30-9:45 AM) 105 Epcoritamab plus venetoclax leads to high response rates in relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL): first results from Dose Cohorts 1 and 2 of the EPCORE CLL-1 trial Oral presentation December 12, 9:30-11:00 AM (Presentation: 10:00-10:15 AM) 166* A phase II trial of rituximab and epcoritamab as first-line therapy for patients with high tumor burden follicular lymphoma: Results from initial and expansion cohorts Oral presentation December 12, 12:00-1:30 PM (Presentation: 12:45-1:00 PM) 167* Phase II investigator-initiated trial of epcoritamab-lenalidomide in treatment naïve follicular lymphoma Oral presentation December 12, 12:00-1:30PM (Presentation: 1:00-1:15 PM) 622 Durable benefit with fixed-duration epcoritamab polatuzumab vedotin, rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (pola-R-CHP) as 1L treatment for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma: 33-month follow-up from EPCORE NHL-5 Oral presentation December 13, 12:00-1:30 PM (Presentation: 12:45-1:00 PM 919 Epcoritamab plus lenalidomide (E-Len) compared to rituximab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx): Primary results from the phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Oral presentation December 14, 2:45-4:15 PM (Presentation: 2:45- 3:00 PM) *Investigator-led trial

Poster Presentations Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 1932 Efficacy and safety of epcoritamab R-ICE in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL): Updated results from EPCORE NHL-2 Poster December 12, 5:30-7:30 PM 1933* Epcoritamab plus gemcitabine, dexamethasone, and cisplatin (Epco-GDP) demonstrates high complete response rates in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation or CAR T-cell therapy: Results from a multicenter phase II investigator initiated trial Poster December 12, 5:30-7:30 PM 1957* A pilot study of epcoritamab with dose adjusted etoposide, cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, prednisone and rituximab (EPOCH-R) for treatment of newly diagnosed aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas: An investigator initiated trial in progress. Poster December 12, 5:30-7:30 PM 2109* Rapid tumor depletion and normalization of myeloid and lymphoid immune landscapes underlie the potent activity of the epcoritamab plus venetoclax combination in relapsed/refractory CLL after targeted therapies Poster December 12, 5:30-7:30 PM 2716 Real-world effectiveness of epcoritamab in third-line or later (3L+) settings in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Insights from Real-EPCOR Poster December 12, 5:30-7:30 PM 3516 Epcoritamab retains robust cytotoxic activity in the setting of MS4A1 5-UTR splice variant V1 with markedly reduced CD20 protein levels Poster December 13, 6:00-8:00 PM 3517 Enhanced NK-cell and T-cell-dependent mechanisms underlie the benefit of epcoritamab combination with rituximab and lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) Poster December 13, 6:00-8:00 PM 3519 Sustained minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity and favorable immune kinetics characterize long-term response to epcoritamab treatment in relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Poster December 13, 6:00-8:00 PM 3550 Epcoritamab plus lenalidomide and rituximab (E+R2) shows a consistent safety profile and efficacy benefit over R2 in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL): Updated subgroup analyses from the randomized phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial Poster December 13, 6:00-8:00 PM 3719* REPIFIR-AGR-GEL-23: A phase II study of epcoritamab in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in first relapse a response-adapted approach guided by PET-CT and ctDNA-based MRD Poster December 13, 6:00-8:00 PM 4406 Cost-effectiveness of fixed-duration epcoritamab+rituximab and lenalidomide in patients with second-line or later relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in the United States Poster December 13, 6:00-8:00 PM 5441* A phase II trial of epcoritamab prior to and after Anti-CD19 CAR T for relapsed or refractory large B cell lymphomas Poster December 14, 6:00-8:00 PM 5462* A prospective clinical trial of prophylactic siltuximab to prevent epcoritamab-associated cytokine release syndrome in relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma Poster December 14, 6:00-8:00 PM 5463 Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) with epcoritamab plus lenalidomide (E-Len) compared with rituximab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx): Results of the EPCORE DLBCL-4 trial Poster December 14, 6:00-8:00 PM *Investigator-led trial

e-Publications Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation NA Time and cost savings with fixed-duration epcoritamab lenalidomide versus mosunetuzumab polatuzumab for relapsed/refractory transplant- and CAR-T ineligible patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Publication only NA NA Epcoritamab for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in Japanese patients: interim analysis results from a real-world multicenter evaluation (J-REALEPCO) Publication only NA

The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab have not been established for these investigational uses.

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.i

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 countries. Where approved, epcoritamab is a readily accessible therapy. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) indication and additional approvals for the R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) indication.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) compared to chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL (NCT06191744). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

What is EPKINLY?

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory) after 2 or more treatments.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after 2 or more treatments.

EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings-EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with FL may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rashupper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.comand the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; HuMax; DuoBody; HexaBody; DuoHexaBody, HexElectand KYSO. EPCORE, EPKINLY, TEPKINLY and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

________________________________ i Engelberts PJ, Hiemstra IH, de Jong B, et al. DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing. EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

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