Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that data from its SANRECO Phase 2 study of divesiran, a first-in-class siRNA silencing TMPRSS6, in polycythemia vera (PV) was accepted for oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 12-15, 2026 in New Orleans, LA.

Presentation Details:

Presenting Author: Marina Kremyanskaya MD PhD (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai)

Title: Sanreco phase 2 randomized, double-blind trial of divesiran in patients with polycythemia vera

Publication Number: 928

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Molecular Insights and New Approaches in MPNs

Session Date: December 14, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:30 PM-3:45 PM CT

Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (MCCNO) Hall B

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people's lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

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Contacts:

Inquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc

Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications

+1 (646) 637-3208

ir@silence-therapeutics.com