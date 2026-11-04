Clue: New Study Finds Nearly Half of Women Seeking Help for Menstrual Symptoms Say Their Concerns Were Dismissed

Global Clue study of almost 12,000 people reveals widespread menstrual health challenges, with one in three who sought medical care told their symptoms were normal or not a problem.

BERLIN, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly half (48%) of women seeking medical help for menstrual symptoms say their concerns were not taken seriously, according to new research from period and cycle tracking platform Clue. Published today in npj Women's Health, the study highlights a longstanding challenge in menstrual health: symptoms that interfere with everyday life are often normalized, leaving many struggling to get clear answers and the care they need.

The study surveyed 11,910 Clue users across 132 countries and reveals the challenges many face in getting support for their menstrual health concerns. Among those who had consulted a healthcare provider about their menstrual symptoms, one in three (34%) were told their symptoms were normal or not a problem and fewer than a third (29%) received a diagnosis or treatment.

When menstrual symptoms are normalized

For many women, menstrual symptoms are far more than just a monthly inconvenience. Among respondents concerned about their menstrual health, nearly half (47%) reported severe symptoms, while 43% said their symptoms had a substantial impact on their daily lives.

Pain was one of the most common concerns, but emotional symptoms and fatigue were also widely reported, showing how menstrual health can affect both physical and emotional well-being.

Getting answers and finding effective support is often challenging. Of those who had consulted a healthcare provider, less than half (40%) were satisfied with their experience, while a third (33%) said their provider did not know how to help them.

Too many are managing symptoms alone

Many people are still trying to understand and manage recurring menstrual symptoms. The study found that 59% of respondents with menstrual health concerns were managing their symptoms as best they could on their own, while just 9% felt they were managing well with their current treatments or strategies.

For many, that means trying to keep up with work and everyday responsibilities while coping with symptoms and the uncertainty of not knowing whether something more serious might be going on.

One respondent shared how years of unexplained symptoms eventually led to a diagnosis of stage IV endometriosis:

"I was misdiagnosed with IBS as a teenager and only through tracking my cycle with Clue over the past year did I realize it was likely a gynecological issue… I was diagnosed with stage IV endometriosis."

For many others, the uncertainty continues. More than four in ten respondents with menstrual health concerns said figuring out whether something was wrong was among their biggest challenges. Knowing when to seek medical attention wasn't always straightforward.

"Despite the progress we've made in women's health, far too many are still struggling with menstrual symptoms that significantly affect their lives," said Dr. Amanda Shea, fractional Chief Science Officer at Clue. "Menstrual symptoms are too often minimized or overlooked, even though they can reveal important information about our health and could signal underlying conditions. We need to stop viewing these symptoms in isolation and recognize the menstrual cycle as a valuable indicator of our overall health and wellbeing."

Menstrual health deserves better

With so many women having difficulty getting answers about their symptoms, the study also looked at what helps them better understand and manage their menstrual health. Researchers found that cycle tracking with platforms like Clue can help people recognize patterns, make sense of recurring symptoms and feel more confident discussing their concerns with healthcare providers.

"Just because menstrual symptoms are common doesn't mean people should have to put up with them," said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. "For too long, women have been expected to push through pain and discomfort without getting the answers they deserve. We want people to feel confident in what they're experiencing, empowered to ask questions, and taken seriously when they seek care."

Improving menstrual health requires both high-quality healthcare and accessible tools that help people understand their bodies and manage their symptoms. Together, healthcare professionals, researchers and organizations like Clue can help people get the information and support they need.

About the study

The study, "Menstrual tracking app use in menstrual health management: a cross-sectional survey of user concerns, goals, and strategies," was conducted by researchers affiliated with Clue by Biowink GmbH. Published in npj Women's Health, part of the Nature Portfolio, the research analyzed responses from 11,910 adult Clue users. Respondents with menstrual health concerns represented 132 countries.

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, downloaded more than 130 million times across 190 countries, by users who have opted in to track more than 750 million cycles. Made by BioWink GmbH in Berlin, Clue partners with research institutions including MIT, Oxford, and Columbia to advance the science of menstrual and reproductive health.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea6eabcd-0631-4ffb-8adf-92a68577f390

Media Contact: press@helloclue.com