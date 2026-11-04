Adthena Ltd: Adthena Report Shows ChatGPT Ads Surged to More Than 200,000 Placements Ahead of First AI-Driven Holiday Season

New research tracks how paid search now splits across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and traditional search heading into peak season

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adthena , the award-winning search intelligence platform, today released its marquee Holiday AI Paid Search Report , an analysis of paid search activity across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and AI Mode, and traditional Google Search. The report found that ChatGPT ads have grown to more than 200,000 ad placements since OpenAI began selling advertising on the platform, making this the first holiday season in which paid search spans three distinct search environments.

"A year ago, there was one place to buy search ads that mattered during the holidays. Now there are three, and the newest one went from nothing to more than 200,000 placements in a matter of months," said Phillip Thune, CEO of Adthena. "The brands that learn how ChatGPT and AI Overviews placements perform this season will be ahead as they become a standard part of holiday media plans."

Key Findings:

ChatGPT advertising is scaling fast. Between June and September 2026, Adthena tracked 204,489 ChatGPT ad placements. The advertiser base grew nearly 6x in two months, and Adthena expects that growth to continue. Apparel, consumer electronics, and travel drove about 95% of placements, while toys and games were the fastest-growing category.

Between June and September 2026, Adthena tracked 204,489 ChatGPT ad placements. The advertiser base grew nearly 6x in two months, and Adthena expects that growth to continue. Apparel, consumer electronics, and travel drove about 95% of placements, while toys and games were the fastest-growing category. Many ChatGPT ads reach shoppers early. Ads often appeared against early-stage research queries rather than purchase-ready searches, including 83% of beauty ads, 69% of travel ads, and 67% of toys and games ads. This suggests ChatGPT is becoming a discovery channel, not just a conversion channel.

Ads often appeared against early-stage research queries rather than purchase-ready searches, including 83% of beauty ads, 69% of travel ads, and 67% of toys and games ads. This suggests ChatGPT is becoming a discovery channel, not just a conversion channel. Google AI Overviews are expanding in every market Adthena monitors. Appearances grew 536% in Australia, 160% in the UK/EU, and 89% in the US year over year. Paid ads now regularly appear inside Google's AI answers, with Adthena identifying 175,100 paid placements in the US, concentrated in apparel and consumer electronics.





Adthena Predictions for the Holiday Peak

Based on these findings, Adthena expects the following:

Strong Black Friday performance will prove ChatGPT's place in search budgets. With shopping ads introduced early and the stage set, peak season will show where the channel sits, and it will be a standard line item by 2027.

Within 18 months, Google's AI box will carry more retail ad volume than the traditional results below it.

Retail brands will win or lose on the "final mile" of their ads, not just on whether they show up. Appearing in AI answers is only the first step. Shoppers will also respond to how the ad looks, whether the images get clicks, and whether the ad gives them the answer they came for.

This will be the last holiday season in which Google is the default starting point for most shoppers.





Adthena has been at the forefront of the ChatGPT ads rollout, providing spot analyses on how ads are showing up on the platform and in which categories. The company has released a number of reports detailing the pace of advertiser adoption, category-level activity, and the growing role of ads within Google's AI Overviews and AI Mode. Through its Whole Market View, Adthena monitors paid and AI-powered search across Google and ChatGPT, giving brands an early read on how the competitive landscape is shifting.

"Marketers still have time to get ready before peak season," said Thune. "Check whether your brand shows up on ChatGPT for your top 10 category terms, and see which competitors are bidding inside Google's AI answers. Move a test budget toward these surfaces before costs and competition rise, and track results weekly, because they are changing fast. The brands that start testing now will go into Black Friday with real data on what works."

The full report is available at https://www.adthena.com/ai-holiday-paid-search-report/ . For more information on Adthena's capabilities, visit adthena.com .

About Adthena

Adthena is an award-winning search intelligence platform trusted by the world's leading brands and agencies to win in paid and AI-powered search. Adthena's patented Whole Market View delivers unrivalled competitor insights across Google, Bing, and ChatGPT, giving marketers the intelligence to outbid, outrank, and outperform. A Google Premier Partner and multiple Search Awards winner - including Global, UK, APAC, and European Search Awards - Adthena serves clients across retail, finance, travel, and technology. For more information, visit adthena.com .