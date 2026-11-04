

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Correction: Revenue guidance corrected



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $333.067 million, or $6.86 per share. This compares with $54.422 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.128 million or $3.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $982.732 million from $1.004 billion last year.



Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $333.067 Mln. vs. $54.422 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.86 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $982.732 Mln vs. $1.004 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.35 To $ 1.55 Full year revenue guidance: -2.0 % To -1.5 %



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