Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04
4 November 2026
MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC
(the "Company")
ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting
The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.
In order to comply with Article 89 of the Company's Articles of Association, requiring the votes of independent shareholders on resolutions to re-elect independent Directors to be counted separately, the votes of M&M Investment Company Ltd, the Company's controlling shareholder, have been excluded from the presentation of each of resolutions 5, 7, and 8. The figures for those resolutions therefore reflect only proxy votes submitted by independent shareholders.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:
Resolution
For (No. of shares)
For
(%)
Against (No. of shares)
Against (%)
Votes Withheld (No. of shares)
Total Votes
% of ISC Voted
1.To receive and accept the Annual Report
27,354,795
100.00
236
0.00
3,096
27,358,127
71.95
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
27,323,597
99.91
25,020
0.09
9,510
27,358,127
71.95
3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
27,319,336
99.90
27,434
0.10
11,357
27,358,127
71.95
4.To declare a final ordinary dividend and special dividend of 20.0p per Ordinary Share
27,354,924
99.99
2,357
0.01
846
27,358,127
71.95
5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)†
3,031,765
74.79
1,021,973
25.21
23,304,389
27,358,127
71.95
6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director
27,205,547
99.54
125,907
0.46
26,673
27,358,127
71.95
7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)†
3,950,944
97.51
101,070
2.49
23,306,113
27,358,127
71.95
8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)†
3,953,224
97.50
101,244
2.50
23,303,659
27,358,127
71.95
9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company
27,322,761
99.89
29,562
0.11
5,804
27,358,127
71.95
10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration
27,347,590
99.97
9,340
0.03
1,197
27,358,127
71.95
11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends
27,350,389
99.98
5,142
0.02
2,596
27,358,127
71.95
12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares
27,332,840
99.92
21,477
0.08
3,810
27,358,127
71.95
13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares*
27,333,637
99.92
21,894
0.08
2,596
27,358,127
71.95
14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value*
27,321,062
99.88
34,119
0.12
2,946
27,358,127
71.95
15.To authorise the Company to
make market purchases of Ordinary Shares*
27,215,445
99.49
138,789
0.51
3,893
27,358,127
71.95
16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice*
27,309,451
99.84
44,146
0.16
4,530
27,358,127
71.95
*special resolutions
†In the notes accompanying the Notice of AGM, it was stated that the separate voting requirement arises under the UK Listing Rules; this is incorrect as this requirement expressly excludes closed-ended investment trusts. However, Article 89 of the Company's Articles of Association require the votes of independent shareholders on resolutions 5, 7, and 8 are counted separately. A resolution to remove Article 89 will be proposed at the Company's 2027 AGM.
NOTES:
1.
All resolutions were passed.
2.
Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution.
3.
Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution.
4.
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
5.
The number of shares in issue on 2 November 2026 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 2,503,651 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 38,024,587.
6.
The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/.
7.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10