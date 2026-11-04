Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

4 November 2026

MANCHESTERANDLONDONINVESTMENTTRUSTPLC

(the "Company")

ResultsofAnnualGeneralMeeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

In order to comply with Article 89 of the Company's Articles of Association, requiring the votes of independent shareholders on resolutions to re-elect independent Directors to be counted separately, the votes of M&M Investment Company Ltd, the Company's controlling shareholder, have been excluded from the presentation of each of resolutions 5, 7, and 8. The figures for those resolutions therefore reflect only proxy votes submitted by independent shareholders.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution For (No. of shares) For (%) Against (No. of shares) Against (%) Votes Withheld (No. of shares) Total Votes % of ISC Voted 1.To receive and accept the Annual Report 27,354,795 100.00 236 0.00 3,096 27,358,127 71.95 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 27,323,597 99.91 25,020 0.09 9,510 27,358,127 71.95 3.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 27,319,336 99.90 27,434 0.10 11,357 27,358,127 71.95 4.To declare a final ordinary dividend and special dividend of 20.0p per Ordinary Share 27,354,924 99.99 2,357 0.01 846 27,358,127 71.95 5. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)† 3,031,765 74.79 1,021,973 25.21 23,304,389 27,358,127 71.95 6.To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 27,205,547 99.54 125,907 0.46 26,673 27,358,127 71.95 7. To re-elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)† 3,950,944 97.51 101,070 2.49 23,306,113 27,358,127 71.95 8. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)† 3,953,224 97.50 101,244 2.50 23,303,659 27,358,127 71.95 9.To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 27,322,761 99.89 29,562 0.11 5,804 27,358,127 71.95 10.To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 27,347,590 99.97 9,340 0.03 1,197 27,358,127 71.95 11.To authorise the Directors to offer holders the right to elect to receive optional scrip dividends 27,350,389 99.98 5,142 0.02 2,596 27,358,127 71.95 12.To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 27,332,840 99.92 21,477 0.08 3,810 27,358,127 71.95 13.To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares* 27,333,637 99.92 21,894 0.08 2,596 27,358,127 71.95 14. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value* 27,321,062 99.88 34,119 0.12 2,946 27,358,127 71.95 15.To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares* 27,215,445 99.49 138,789 0.51 3,893 27,358,127 71.95 16. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice* 27,309,451 99.84 44,146 0.16 4,530 27,358,127 71.95

*special resolutions

†In the notes accompanying the Notice of AGM, it was stated that the separate voting requirement arises under the UK Listing Rules; this is incorrect as this requirement expressly excludes closed-ended investment trusts. However, Article 89 of the Company's Articles of Association require the votes of independent shareholders on resolutions 5, 7, and 8 are counted separately. A resolution to remove Article 89 will be proposed at the Company's 2027 AGM.

NOTES: 1. All resolutions were passed. 2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman of the AGM have been included in the "For" total for the appropriate resolution. 3. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for that resolution. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 5. The number of shares in issue on 2 November 2026 was 40,528,238 ordinary shares (including 2,503,651 shares in treasury). The number of Ordinary Shares in circulation (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote each, is 38,024,587. 6. The full text of the resolutions passed at the AGM can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc / . 7. In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of resolutions 11 to 16 passed at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10