Listed Options on the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF Will Add Weekly Expirations to the Existing Monthly Series Under the Cboe Weekly Program

Tuttle Capital Management (TCM) announced that listed options on the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF (Cboe BZX: RAM) are being added to the Cboe Weekly Program effective October 15, 2026. RAM options currently trade with monthly expirations; weekly expirations will be added to them.

RAM seeks daily results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM). It resets each day and does not seek that result over any other period.

Options on a leveraged fund can magnify gains and losses. Short-dated options can lose all of their value quickly, and RAM is intended for sophisticated investors who actively monitor their positions.

The Fund's total annual operating expense ratio is 1.50% (1.25% after a fee waiver in effect through September 30, 2027) and it lists on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. under the ticker RAM.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, LLC announced that listed options on the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF (Cboe BZX: RAM) are being added to the Cboe Weekly Program, effective October 15, 2026. RAM options currently trade with monthly expirations. Under the Weekly Program, weekly expirations will be listed in addition to the monthly series.

"RAM is designed for traders who think in days, not months," said Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer of Tuttle Capital Management.

How RAM Works

The Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF is a collaboration between Roundhill Investments and TREX. RAM seeks daily results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM). It generally does this through swap agreements and rebalances each day.

DRAM launched on April 2, 2026. It invests in global companies involved in memory-related activities, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory and other storage technologies. RAM is not the same as owning DRAM: shareholders of RAM have no rights in DRAM, and DRAM is not affiliated with RAM.

Understand the Risks of RAM

RAM seeks its result for a single trading day only. Over periods longer than a day, compounding can cause its return to differ significantly from 200% of DRAM's return, and RAM can lose money even if DRAM rises over that period. If DRAM falls more than 50% in a single day, RAM could lose its entire value.

About T-REX

T-REX is a joint venture of REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management that offers 2X and -2X daily single-stock ETFs. More than 40 T-REX products are trading.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leading issuer of thematic and actively managed ETFs. For more information, visit www.tuttlecap.com.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Roundhill T-REX 2X Long DRAM Daily Target ETF (RAM) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit www.rexshares.com or call (833) 759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. RAM seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM). It does not seek to achieve that result for periods longer than a single trading day, and there is no guarantee that it will meet its objective. RAM uses leverage and is intended for sophisticated investors who understand the risks of leveraged funds and who actively monitor and manage their investments. If DRAM falls more than 50% in a single day, RAM could lose its entire investment.

Daily Rebalancing and Compounding Risk. Results over periods longer than one day will likely differ from 200% of DRAM's return, and may differ significantly, because the Fund rebalances daily and returns compound. Leverage Risk. Leverage magnifies gains and losses. Derivatives and Swap Risk. Derivatives may produce larger losses than a direct investment in the underlying, and swap agreements are generally traded over the counter and may not carry the protections of exchange-traded instruments. Counterparty Risk. Rebalancing and Daily Correlation Risk. The Fund's exposure may drift from its stated multiple, particularly near the close of trading. Indirect Investment Risk. DRAM is not affiliated with the Fund, and Fund shareholders have no rights in DRAM. Industry and Sector Concentration Risk. The Fund is concentrated in the technology and computer hardware industries, which may be subject to rapid change, volatile prices and intense competition. Non-Diversification Risk. Liquidity Risk. New Fund Risk. The Fund has a limited operating history. Early Close and Trading Halt Risk. Underlying Security Investing Risk.

Shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Roundhill Memory ETF and Cboe Global Markets are not affiliated with, and do not sponsor or endorse, the Fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, a FINRA member, which is not affiliated with REX Shares or the Fund's investment adviser.

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