HEXCLAD BRINGS CATEGORY-DEFINING INNOVATION TO THE WINE CHILLER

Latest HexClad Innovation Combines Exclusive Temperature-Control Technology with Striking Design to Elevate the Art of Entertaining

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HexClad, the revolutionary kitchen brand that pioneered the hybrid cookware category, today unveiled the HexClad Wine Chiller. The latest addition to the brand's expanding barware collection, the Wine Chiller brings HexClad's obsession with performance and bold design to the way wine is enjoyed. Its first-of-its-kind temperature-control technology keeps wine at its intended serving temperature from the first glass to the last.

Temperature has the power to change a bottle of wine. White wine can lose its brightness as it warms, while red wine is often enjoyed well above its ideal range. Keeping a bottle at the right temperature remains surprisingly imprecise. HexClad engineered a better way.

At its center is a first-of-its-kind dual-puck system engineered to maintain distinct temperatures for red and white wine within a single chiller. Two interchangeable Stay-Cool Pucks use phase-change material technology to maintain approximately 45°F for white wine and 60°F for red. Simply freeze the appropriate puck, place it inside the chiller and position a pre-chilled bottle on top. Once in place, the system keeps the wine at the right temperature for up to four hours, without the melting ice and condensation that can take over the table.

"The hybrid pan was HexClad's first category-defining product. The Wine Chiller carries that ambition forward," said Daniel Winer, co-founder and CEO of HexClad. "It brings together purposeful innovation and exceptional design to transform a familiar essential into something entirely new. It's what we're known for and what we do best."

The Wine Chiller marks the latest chapter in HexClad's creative collaboration with STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. Internationally acclaimed designer Ini Archibong, creative director for STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, established the collection's visual language through the distinctive honeycomb geometry of the STILL G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop bottle, then carried it into the HexClad Cocktail Shaker. The Wine Chiller evolves that shared aesthetic for a new ritual, expanding the collaboration from cocktails into the wider world of modern entertaining.

For the Wine Chiller, Archibong designed the sculptural exterior, giving it the presence of a true centerpiece. Finished in Mirror Chrome and Gold, its signature hex-faceted form catches the light from every angle. Double-wall, vacuum-insulated construction helps maintain temperature.

The Wine Chiller leads HexClad's 2026 holiday barware lineup, joined by four new additions to the Cocktail Shaker collection. The 25-ounce shaker, priced at $99 in the U.S., is now available in Antique Brass and Gunmetal Black alongside the existing Gold and Chrome finishes. A new 20-ounce size, designed for a generous single serving and priced at $89 in the U.S., debuts in Rose Gold and Chrome with the same double-wall insulation, built-in jigger, strainer and leakproof construction.

The HexClad Wine Chiller is available beginning today in the U.S., Canada and Australia. It will launch in the United Kingdom and the European Union on Nov. 6. The U.S. price is $149; pricing varies in other markets.

For more information visit www.hexclad.com.

ABOUT HEXCLAD

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. Learn more at www.hexclad.com.

ABOUT STILL G.I.N. BY DRE AND SNOOP

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is the ultra-premium modern gin defined by vibrant citrus, delicate florals and a smooth, clean finish. Crafted with intention and precision, it's highly mixable in any favorite cocktail or can be enjoyed on its own. Distilled in the U.S. to preserve the integrity of its botanicals, it delivers a brighter, more refined profile with exceptional clarity and balance. A Masters Medal winner at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards, Still G.I.N. marks a natural evolution for the legendary duo, reflecting their longstanding connection to gin culture. Part of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's namesake spirits brand, the liquid pays homage to "Still D.R.E." - the timeless hit featuring Snoop Dogg from Dr. Dre's groundbreaking album, 2001. Distributed nationally by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, it is available at major retailers and liquor stores across the U.S. For more information, please visit bydreandsnoop.com.

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