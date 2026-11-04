Natuvion GmbH: Natuvion and PwC Launch Transformation Roadbook: Practical Insights from Over 1,000 Transformations, Now Available in Bookstores

Natuvion and PwC Launch Transformation Roadbook: Practical Insights from Over 1,000 Transformations, Now Available in Bookstores

IT transformations are undergoing a fundamental shift. Drawing on many years of expertise, Natuvion and PricewaterhouseCoopers outline what matters most for successful IT transformation today in their jointly authored book

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Created by innovators for experts, the new Transformation Roadbook from Natuvion and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) brings together lessons learned from more than 1,000 IT transformation projects. It covers every critical stage of the transformation journey, from the initial assessment, migration strategy, data quality, and testing through to cutover and legacy system decommissioning. The book also explores how IT transformation can become a strategic driver of competitive advantage and business success. Practical recommendations and checklists help readers make informed decisions, avoid common pitfalls, and stay on track even when things don't go as planned.

"IT transformations rarely fail because of technology. They fail because of flawed assumptions, a lack of transparency, overly rigid plans, and critical questions being asked too late," says Patric Dahse, CEO of Natuvion. "Traditional transformation paths rarely lead to the desired outcome. With this book, we broaden horizons and show organizations how they can achieve their goals using next-generation transformation strategies."

The Transformation Roadbook is designed for CIOs, IT executives, transformation leaders, and project managers looking to successfully navigate complex system and data transformations. It guides readers through every stage of planning and execution, offering practical advice on choosing the right approach, avoiding common pitfalls, and accelerating complex, time-consuming processes. Success stories from companies including Vattenfall, BMW Group, Komm.ONE, SWM, West Burton Energy, and Duopharma illustrate how organizations can maximize the value of their transformation projects.

"PwC and Natuvion share the belief that transformation goes far beyond technical implementation," says Thomas Jung, Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Mannheim. "It is a strategic driver of competitive advantage and long-term business success. For me personally, our partnership with Natuvion is a great example of how trust, mutual respect, and collaboration as equals can make complex transformations successful and deliver tangible business value. We are therefore delighted to contribute our expertise and commitment to this Roadbook."

The hardcover book is available for €99.90 at bookstores, major online retailers including Amazon, Thalia, and Hugendubel, and through book wholesalers in German-speaking countries, the UK, and the US.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company that moves business-critical data and processes from one technology platform to another. Natuvion experts are called in when medium-sized and large enterprises want to modernize, optimize, separate, merge, or restructure their IT systems. With its exclusive expertise in technical transformation, Natuvion enables its customers to run their data and processes on the most modern and innovative technologies available. To support data transformations, Natuvion leverages its proprietary software solution, Natuvion DCS. Natuvion is a founding member of the SAP Selective Data Transition Community and has been part of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, a leading global SAP consultancy, since 2022.

For more information, visit: www.natuvion.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natuvion-and-pwc-launch-transformation-roadbook-practical-insights-from-over-1-000-transformations-now-available-in-bookstores-302927936.html