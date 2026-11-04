Z Squared Inc. Appoints Chief Technology Officer Jeffery Harris to Board of Directors

Board adds the Company's chief technologist as power, cooling and density shape every site and capital decision in its AI infrastructure strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Squared Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) ("Z Squared" or the "Company"), a computing infrastructure company operating advanced computing equipment and expanding into AI infrastructure, today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Jeffery Harris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, as a director, effective November 3, 2026. The Board acted on the recommendation of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Harris fills the vacancy created by a director's resignation in May 2026 and will continue to serve as Chief Technology Officer.

The Board now comprises five directors, three of whom are independent under Nasdaq listing rules. Mr. Harris will not serve on any Board committee and, as an employee, will receive no additional compensation for his service as a director.

Z Squared's strategy is to acquire existing grid-connected power sites and convert them into AI-ready capacity. The Company deploys conversion capital one site at a time, against signed contracts and operational readiness. Whether a site is worth acquiring, and how it gets built, comes down mostly to engineering: how much power it can deliver, how it can be cooled at high density, what conversion will cost, and how quickly it can be ready. As the Company works toward its Phase 1 target of 100 MW across multiple U.S. sites, adding its chief technologist to the Board brings that technical judgment directly into the Board's oversight of site selection and capital deployment.

"Every decision this Board makes about where we go next is, in the end, a powered land decision: which site location, how much power it has, how it is electrified, and what it costs to convert," said David Halabu, Chief Executive Officer of Z Squared. "Jeff has spent his career on exactly those questions. Having him at the board table means our capital decisions are made with that judgment in the room."

"Power, cooling and density are the constraints that define AI infrastructure," said Mr. Harris. "My job is to make sure every site we consider and every dollar we deploy is measured against them. We don't build on speculation. We design to what a customer actually needs, and we commit conversion capital against signed contracts, not forecasts. When the biggest question in this market is how these build-outs get paid for, that discipline matters. I'm grateful to the Board for the chance to help hold the Company to it."

About Jeffery Harris

Mr. Harris has served as the Company's Chief Technology Officer since June 24, 2026. From May 2025, he served as Chief Technology Officer of Paradox Data, LLC, which the Company acquired on September 8, 2026 and which is now a wholly owned subsidiary. At Paradox Data he led technical strategy, platform architecture, and the design and deployment of high-density, immersion-cooled digital infrastructure for data-intensive workloads. From April 2022 to May 2025, he was Chief Executive Officer of Paradox Infrastructure, where he directed strategy and operations, including firmware integration for compute platforms and immersion cooling systems. From April 2020 to December 2021, he was Chief Executive Officer of Xero Labs, a firmware and fleet-management company for cryptocurrency mining hardware.

His work has included modular data center architecture and campus-scale development in power-advantaged markets, working with utilities to align data center design with grid-integrated operation. He studied electronics engineering and cryptography engineering at the United States Military Aviation Institute, worked in aerospace electronics supporting U.S. military applications, and served in the U.S. Navy's Micro-Miniature Electronics program.

About Z Squared Inc.

Z Squared Inc. (Nasdaq: ZSQR) is a computing infrastructure company that operates advanced computing equipment and is expanding into AI infrastructure. The Company's approach rests on three principles: lead with power, build for AI workloads, and scale with discipline. More information is available at www.zsquaredinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact: ir@zsquaredinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding the Company's Phase 1 target of 100 MW of AI-ready capacity across multiple U.S. sites; the Company's strategy of acquiring grid-connected power sites and converting them into AI-ready capacity; the Company's approach to site selection and the deployment of conversion capital, including its intention to commit conversion capital against signed customer contracts; the anticipated contributions of Mr. Harris as a director; and the Company's strategic expansion into AI, high-density compute, data center, and power generation infrastructure.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and to obtain the financing necessary to fund its operations and growth strategy; the Company's ability to execute its strategy to expand into AI, high-density compute, data center, and power generation infrastructure; the Company's ability to obtain the additional power arrangements, tenant commitments, financing, permits, and construction resources necessary to develop capacity at its sites; the Company's ability to complete, finance, and integrate acquisitions, including the integration of Paradox Data, LLC; the Company's limited operating history in AI infrastructure and data center development; volatility in the prices of Dogecoin and Litecoin and the profitability of the Company's digital-asset mining operations; the Company's reliance on a single third-party provider for the hosting and operation of its digital-asset mining fleet; the Company's dependence on key personnel, including Mr. Harris; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Z Squared Inc.