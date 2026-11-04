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WKN: A0JMJZ | ISIN: US6374171063 | Ticker-Symbol: CZ2
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 12:17
37,390 Euro
+0,40 % +0,150
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Immobilien
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S&P MidCap 400
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NNN REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
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37,13037,65012:19
37,23037,55012:19
PR Newswire
04.11.2026 14:30 Uhr
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NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Highlights include:

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Reported net earnings of $0.57 per diluted share
  • Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively, over prior-year results to $0.90 and $0.91, respectively
  • Increased ABR by 6.8% over prior-year results to $974.0 million
  • Increased portfolio occupancy to 99.2%, an increase of 10 and 170 basis points over the prior quarter and prior year periods, respectively, with a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years
  • Closed on $221.7 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average lease term of 19.6 years and $658.1 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3% in the nine months ended September 30, 2026
  • Sold 32 properties for $50.7 million, including $37.3 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.8%
  • Entered into forward sale agreements for 502,305 common shares under the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM") at a weighted average price per share of $47.28
  • Issued 2,014,352 common shares, primarily under the ATM, raising net proceeds of $89.5 million
  • Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 9.8 years, no encumbered assets, only 2.3% of floating rate exposure and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity
  • Paid a $0.62 quarterly dividend, representing a 6.0% annualized dividend yield and a 68% AFFO payout ratio as of September 30, 2026

Additional Highlights:

  • Maintained 2026 Core FFO per share guidance of $3.50 - $3.54
  • Maintained 2026 AFFO per share guidance of $3.55 - $3.59
  • Increased 2026 disposition volume guidance to a new range of $160 - $180 million

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report strong third quarter results, highlighted by continued healthy portfolio trends, solid investment activity, and well-timed equity capital markets execution. With $1.4 billion of available liquidity and a balance sheet built for all market cycles, we are well positioned to execute on our investment pipeline and capitalize on the opportunities that today's market volatility may create."

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per diluted share data)


2026



2025



2026



2025


Revenues


$

249,677



$

230,159



$

734,367



$

687,815















Net earnings


$

109,928



$

96,839



$

301,803



$

293,826


Net earnings per share


$

0.57



$

0.51



$

1.58



$

1.56















FFO


$

172,409



$

158,676



$

503,378



$

474,585


FFO per share


$

0.90



$

0.84



$

2.65



$

2.53















Core FFO


$

172,576



$

159,366



$

504,347



$

477,639


Core FFO per share


$

0.90



$

0.85



$

2.65



$

2.54















AFFO


$

174,366



$

161,063



$

510,065



$

482,601


AFFO per share


$

0.91



$

0.86



$

2.68



$

2.57


PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)


September 30,
2026



June 30,
2026



September 30,
2025


Number of properties



3,817




3,774




3,697


Total gross leasable area (square feet)



40,764,000




40,440,000




39,209,000


Occupancy rate



99.2

%



99.1

%



97.5

%

Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1




10.1




10.1


ABR


$

973,997



$

959,145



$

912,218


PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter Ended

September 30, 2026



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026


Total dollars invested(1)


$

221,741



$

658,144


Number of properties



76




206


Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



572,000




1,937,000


Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.3

%



7.3

%

Weighted average lease term (years)



19.6




18.5




(1)

Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.

(2)

Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.

(3)

Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS



Quarter Ended September 30, 2026



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


(dollars in thousands)


Income
Producing



Vacant



Total



Income
Producing



Vacant



Total


Number of properties



21




11




32




37




46




83


Gross leasable area (square feet)



150,000




63,000




213,000




265,000




389,000




654,000


Net sale proceeds


$

37,299



$

13,409



$

50,708



$

64,145



$

59,124



$

123,269


Weighted average cap rate(1)



7.8

%



-




7.8

%



7.3

%



-




7.3

%



(1)

Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the income producing properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN entered into forward sale agreements for 502,305 common shares under the Company's ATM at a weighted average price per share of $47.28.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN issued 2,014,352 common shares, primarily in settlement of forward sale agreements under the Company's ATM, raising $89.5 million in net proceeds.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement which allows the Company to issue and sell up to 25,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, through the agents acting as sales agents, or directly to the agents acting as principals for their own account, in each case at a price agreed upon at the time of sale.

As of September 30, 2026, NNN had 4,501,833 shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements, which upon settlement, are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $204.0 million. Net proceeds include the impact of forward price adjustments through September 30, 2026.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2026, Gross Debt was $5.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 9.8 years. The Company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of total available liquidity, including $1.2 billion of unused line of credit capacity, $204.0 million of outstanding forward equity, and $2.7 million of cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of September 30, 2026. Including the impact of unsettled forward equity, Pro Forma Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre was 5.3x as of September 30, 2026.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on October 15, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.48 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 6.0% as of September 30, 2026. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased its annual dividend for 37 or more consecutive years.

2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)


Previous 2026

Guidance


Updated 2026

Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,
impairment losses and retirement and severance costs


$2.01 - $2.05


$2.00 - $2.04

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.49


$1.50

Core FFO per share


$3.50 - $3.54


$3.50 - $3.54

AFFO per share


$3.55 - $3.59


$3.55 - $3.59

General and administrative expenses


$53 - $55


$54 - $56

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$13.5 - $14.5


$13.5 - $14.5

Acquisition volume


$700 - $800


$700 - $800

Disposition volume


$120 - $160


$160 - $180

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on November 4, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 975248 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 54559.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN is a REIT that invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2026, the Company owned 3,817 properties across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, encompassing approximately 40.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For additional information, please visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the global economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") metric which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by the Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including the line of credit payable, and term loan payable and notes payable, each net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Pro Forma Net Debt is defined by the Company as Net Debt less anticipated net proceeds from unsettled forward equity.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt, Net Debt and Pro Forma Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)






September 30,
2026



December 31,
2025


Assets:







Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization


$

9,572,131



$

9,239,542


Cash and cash equivalents



2,726




5,046


Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



-




776


Receivables, net of allowance of $600 and $609, respectively



2,573




3,470


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,598 and $3,393, respectively



37,440




34,914


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $32,073 and $29,930, respectively



4,262




8,645


Other assets



99,745




86,962


Total assets


$

9,718,877



$

9,379,355









Liabilities:







Line of credit payable


$

19,000



$

348,100


Term loan payable, net of unamortized debt costs



497,136




-


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,477,768




4,472,324


Accrued interest payable



73,168




40,557


Other liabilities



100,420




110,072


Total liabilities



5,167,492




4,971,053









Total equity



4,551,385




4,408,302









Total liabilities and equity


$

9,718,877



$

9,379,355









Common shares outstanding



193,947,411




189,937,404


NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)






Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Revenues:













Rental income


$

248,356



$

229,773



$

731,052



$

686,845


Interest and other income from real estate transactions



1,321




386




3,315




970





249,677




230,159




734,367




687,815















Operating expenses:













General and administrative



13,591




11,056




41,754




35,281


Real estate



8,237




9,128




26,302




27,341


Depreciation and amortization



74,157




67,252




215,979




200,218


Leasing transaction costs



146




131




502




335


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



3,470




7,195




22,217




13,242


Retirement and severance costs



167




690




969




3,054





99,768




95,452




307,723




279,471


Gain on disposition of real estate



15,046




12,570




36,336




32,581


Earnings from operations



164,955




147,277




462,980




440,925















Other expenses (revenues):













Interest and other income



(115)




(2,940)




(178)




(3,284)


Interest expense



55,142




53,378




161,355




150,383





55,027




50,438




161,177




147,099















Net earnings


$

109,928



$

96,839



$

301,803



$

293,826















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic



190,793,962




187,838,711




189,641,201




187,200,093


Diluted



191,335,050




188,332,789




190,154,582




187,686,331















Net earnings per share:













Basic


$

0.58



$

0.51



$

1.59



$

1.57


Diluted


$

0.57



$

0.51



$

1.58



$

1.56


NNN REIT, Inc.

Other Information

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)






Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)


$

243,161



$

225,053



$

713,972



$

670,823


Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

75



$

111



$

236



$

337


Percentage rent(1)


$

263



$

211



$

1,087



$

1,381















Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)


$

4,857



$

4,398



$

15,757



$

14,304


Real estate expenses



(8,237)




(9,128)




(26,302)




(27,341)


Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(3,380)



$

(4,730)



$

(10,545)



$

(13,037)















Amortization of debt costs


$

1,873



$

1,630



$

5,401



$

4,574


Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

104



$

44



$

295



$

130




(1)

For the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the aggregate of such amounts is $248,356 and $229,773, respectively, and $731,052 and $686,845 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

Includes lease termination fees of $1,367 and $669 for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $3,739 and $11,121 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)






Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Net earnings


$

109,928



$

96,839



$

301,803



$

293,826


Real estate depreciation and amortization



74,057




67,212




215,694




200,098


Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,046)




(12,570)




(36,336)




(32,581)


Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of

recoveries



3,470




7,195




22,217




13,242


FFO



172,409




158,676




503,378




474,585


Retirement and severance costs



167




690




969




3,054


Core FFO



172,576




159,366




504,347




477,639


Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(1,038)




(631)




(3,167)




(715)


Net capital lease rent adjustment



44




62




136




184


Below-market rent amortization



(123)




(68)




(438)




(1,781)


Stock based compensation expense



3,446




2,791




10,860




9,194


Capitalized interest expense



(539)




(457)




(1,673)




(1,920)


AFFO


$

174,366



$

161,063



$

510,065



$

482,601















FFO per share:













Basic


$

0.90



$

0.84



$

2.65



$

2.54


Diluted


$

0.90



$

0.84



$

2.65



$

2.53















Core FFO per share:













Basic


$

0.90



$

0.85



$

2.66



$

2.55


Diluted


$

0.90



$

0.85



$

2.65



$

2.54















AFFO per share:













Basic


$

0.91



$

0.86



$

2.69



$

2.58


Diluted


$

0.91



$

0.86



$

2.68



$

2.57















Dividend per share


$

0.62



$

0.60



$

1.82



$

1.76


AFFO payout ratio(1)



68

%



70

%



68

%



68

%



(1)

Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)






Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2026



2025



2026



2025


Net earnings


$

109,928



$

96,839



$

301,803



$

293,826


Interest expense



55,142




53,378




161,355




150,383


Depreciation and amortization



74,157




67,252




215,979




200,218


Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,046)




(12,570)




(36,336)




(32,581)


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



3,470




7,195




22,217




13,242


EBITDAre


$

227,651



$

212,094



$

665,018



$

625,088















Interest expense


$

55,142



$

53,378



$

161,355



$

150,383


Add back: capitalized interest



539




457




1,673




1,920


Fixed charges


$

55,681



$

53,835



$

163,028



$

152,303

















September 30,
2026



December 31,
2025








Total assets


$

9,718,877



$

9,379,355








Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,400,049




2,259,469








Amortization of direct financing leases



2,590




2,546








Gross Assets


$

12,121,516



$

11,641,370





















Debt outstanding:













Line of credit


$

19,000



$

348,100








Term loan, net of unamortized debt costs



497,136




-








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



4,477,768




4,472,324








Total Debt



4,993,904




4,820,424








Unamortized note discount



44,079




47,005








Unamortized debt costs



31,017




30,670








Gross Debt



5,069,000




4,898,099








Total Cash



(2,726)




(5,822)








Net Debt



5,066,274




4,892,277








Net proceeds from unsettled forward equity



(204,046)




-








Pro Forma Net Debt


$

4,862,228



$

4,892,277








NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of September 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt


Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity Date

Line of credit payable


$

19,000



$

19,000



SOFR + 72.5 bps




4.595

%


April 2028(1)
















Term loan payable



500,000




500,000



SOFR + 80 bps




4.181

%

(2)

February 2029(3)
















Notes payable:















2026



350,000




349,905




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026

2027



400,000




399,804




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027

2028



400,000




399,317




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028

2030



400,000




399,511




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030

2031



500,000




496,726




4.600

%



4.766

%


February 2031

2033



500,000




491,251




5.600

%



5.905

%


October 2033

2034



500,000




494,982




5.500

%



5.662

%


June 2034

2048



300,000




296,373




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048

2050



300,000




294,812




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050

2051



450,000




442,550




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051

2052



450,000




440,690




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



4,550,000




4,505,921

























Total unsecured debt(4)


$

5,069,000



$

5,024,921

























Reconciliation of Debt


Term Loan

Payable



Notes
Payable










Principal, net of unamortized discount


$

500,000



$

4,505,921










Debt costs



(3,604)




(44,420)










Accumulated amortization



740




16,267










Debt costs, net of accumulated
amortization



(2,864)




(28,153)










Principal, net of unamortized
discount and unamortized debt costs

$

497,136



$

4,477,768













(1)


Excludes the impact of two six-month extension options.

(2)


SOFR swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.30% on $400,000. Effective November 16, 2026, SOFR will swap to 3.55% on $500,000.

(3)


Excludes the impact of two one-year extension options.

(4)


Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 9.8 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of September 30, 2026

(unaudited)


Credit Metrics




September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Gross Debt / Gross Assets


41.8 %


42.1 %

Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.6x


5.6x

Pro Forma Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.3x


5.6x

EBITDAre / fixed charges


4.1x


4.1x



Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants


The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility,

term loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the agreements and indentures

governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These

calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to

show that as of September 30, 2026, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.


Key Covenants


Required


September 30,
2026

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:





Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60x


0.38x

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50x


4.12x

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40x


-

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67x


2.69x

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75x


4.10x

Unsecured Notes:





Limitation on incurrence of total debt


= 60%


41 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


= 40%


-

Debt service coverage ratio


= 1.5x


4.1x

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


= 150%


242 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of September 30, 2026


Top 20 Lines of Trade




Lines of Trade


# of
Tenants


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


Automotive service


48


786


19.2 %

2.


Convenience stores


31


670


15.5 %

3.


Restaurants - limited service


63


618


7.6 %

4.


Entertainment


6


95


7.2 %

5.


Dealerships


17


112


6.3 %

6.


Restaurants - full service


67


325


6.2 %

7.


Health and fitness


7


36


3.7 %

8.


Theaters


5


32


3.5 %

9.


Automotive parts


9


144


3.2 %

10.


Equipment rental


4


104


2.9 %

11.


Discount retail


7


159


2.4 %

12.


Early childhood education


10


105


2.2 %

13.


Wholesale clubs


1


13


2.2 %

14.


Home improvement


11


50


1.9 %

15.


Drug stores


3


58


1.8 %

16.


Medical service providers


28


84


1.7 %

17.


Pet supplies and services


12


62


1.7 %

18.


Furniture


14


43


1.2 %

19.


Travel plazas


4


24


1.1 %

20.


Automobile auctions, wholesale


2


18


1.1 %



Other


86


279


7.4 %



Total




3,817


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of September 30, 2026


Top 20 States




State


# of
Tenants


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


Texas


93


587


17.6 %

2.


Florida


95


278


8.6 %

3.


Illinois


52


188


5.3 %

4.


Georgia


63


179


4.4 %

5.


Ohio


78


211


4.3 %

6.


North Carolina


49


169


3.9 %

7.


Michigan


34


148


3.9 %

8.


Tennessee


51


164


3.7 %

9.


Indiana


47


169


3.5 %

10.


Arizona


38


89


3.5 %

11.


Virginia


48


129


3.4 %

12.


California


27


82


2.9 %

13.


Alabama


39


157


2.8 %

14.


Missouri


34


110


2.4 %

15.


New Jersey


18


32


2.2 %

16.


Pennsylvania


39


81


2.1 %

17.


Colorado


31


51


2.1 %

18.


Maryland


21


53


2.0 %

19.


South Carolina


31


85


2.0 %

20.


Oklahoma


31


91


1.9 %



Other


165


764


17.5 %



Total




3,817


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of September 30, 2026


Top 20 Tenants




Tenant


Primary Line of Trade


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


7-Eleven


Convenience stores


145


4.1 %

2.


Mister Car Wash


Automotive service


121


3.7 %

3.


Dave & Buster's


Entertainment


34


3.5 %

4.


Camping World


Dealerships


46


3.3 %

5.


Mavis Tire Express Services


Automotive service


154


2.6 %

6.


Kent Distributors


Convenience stores


64


2.5 %

7.


Flynn Restaurant Group


Restaurants - limited service


203


2.4 %

8.


GPM Investments


Convenience stores


140


2.3 %

9.


AMC Theatres


Theaters


19


2.2 %

10.


BJ's Wholesale Club


Wholesale clubs


13


2.2 %

11.


LA Fitness


Health and fitness


24


2.0 %

12.


Couche-Tard


Convenience stores


91


2.0 %

13.


Sunoco


Convenience stores


54


1.7 %

14.


Chuck E. Cheese


Entertainment


51


1.6 %

15.


Walgreens


Drug stores


48


1.6 %

16.


United Rentals


Equipment rental


48


1.5 %

17.


Tidal Wave Auto Spa


Automotive service


35


1.5 %

18.


Casey's General Stores


Convenience stores


52


1.4 %

19.


Club Car Wash


Automotive service


36


1.4 %

20.


Super Star Car Wash


Automotive service


33


1.3 %



Other




2,406


55.2 %



Total




3,817


100.0 %

Lease Expirations(1)



# of
Properties


Gross

Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR




# of
Properties


Gross

Leasable
Area(2)


% of
ABR

2026


33


198,000


0.3 %


2032


220


2,310,000


5.5 %

2027


153


2,107,000


4.8 %


2033


135


1,410,000


4.1 %

2028


219


2,017,000


4.7 %


2034


192


2,823,000


5.6 %

2029


138


1,977,000


3.9 %


2035


135


1,785,000


4.0 %

2030


185


2,422,000


4.6 %


Thereafter


2,065


19,753,000


53.9 %

2031


310


3,598,000


8.6 %












(1)


As of September 30, 2026, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years.

(2)


Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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