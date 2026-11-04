NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Highlights include:

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Reported net earnings of $0.57 per diluted share

Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively, over prior-year results to $0.90 and $0.91, respectively

Increased ABR by 6.8% over prior-year results to $974.0 million

Increased portfolio occupancy to 99.2%, an increase of 10 and 170 basis points over the prior quarter and prior year periods, respectively, with a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years

Closed on $221.7 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average lease term of 19.6 years and $658.1 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3% in the nine months ended September 30, 2026

Sold 32 properties for $50.7 million, including $37.3 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.8%

Entered into forward sale agreements for 502,305 common shares under the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM") at a weighted average price per share of $47.28

Issued 2,014,352 common shares, primarily under the ATM, raising net proceeds of $89.5 million

Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 9.8 years, no encumbered assets, only 2.3% of floating rate exposure and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity

Paid a $0.62 quarterly dividend, representing a 6.0% annualized dividend yield and a 68% AFFO payout ratio as of September 30, 2026

Additional Highlights:

Maintained 2026 Core FFO per share guidance of $3.50 - $3.54

Maintained 2026 AFFO per share guidance of $3.55 - $3.59

Increased 2026 disposition volume guidance to a new range of $160 - $180 million

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report strong third quarter results, highlighted by continued healthy portfolio trends, solid investment activity, and well-timed equity capital markets execution. With $1.4 billion of available liquidity and a balance sheet built for all market cycles, we are well positioned to execute on our investment pipeline and capitalize on the opportunities that today's market volatility may create."

FINANCIAL RESULTS





Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per diluted share data)

2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues

$ 249,677



$ 230,159



$ 734,367



$ 687,815



























Net earnings

$ 109,928



$ 96,839



$ 301,803



$ 293,826

Net earnings per share

$ 0.57



$ 0.51



$ 1.58



$ 1.56



























FFO

$ 172,409



$ 158,676



$ 503,378



$ 474,585

FFO per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.84



$ 2.65



$ 2.53



























Core FFO

$ 172,576



$ 159,366



$ 504,347



$ 477,639

Core FFO per share

$ 0.90



$ 0.85



$ 2.65



$ 2.54



























AFFO

$ 174,366



$ 161,063



$ 510,065



$ 482,601

AFFO per share

$ 0.91



$ 0.86



$ 2.68



$ 2.57



PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2026



June 30,

2026



September 30,

2025

Number of properties



3,817





3,774





3,697

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



40,764,000





40,440,000





39,209,000

Occupancy rate



99.2 %



99.1 %



97.5 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1





10.1





10.1

ABR

$ 973,997



$ 959,145



$ 912,218



PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2026



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 221,741



$ 658,144

Number of properties



76





206

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



572,000





1,937,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.3 %



7.3 % Weighted average lease term (years)



19.6





18.5







(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended September 30, 2026



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)

Income

Producing



Vacant



Total



Income

Producing



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



21





11





32





37





46





83

Gross leasable area (square feet)



150,000





63,000





213,000





265,000





389,000





654,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 37,299



$ 13,409



$ 50,708



$ 64,145



$ 59,124



$ 123,269

Weighted average cap rate(1)



7.8 %



-





7.8 %



7.3 %



-





7.3 %





(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the income producing properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN entered into forward sale agreements for 502,305 common shares under the Company's ATM at a weighted average price per share of $47.28.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN issued 2,014,352 common shares, primarily in settlement of forward sale agreements under the Company's ATM, raising $89.5 million in net proceeds.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement which allows the Company to issue and sell up to 25,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, through the agents acting as sales agents, or directly to the agents acting as principals for their own account, in each case at a price agreed upon at the time of sale.

As of September 30, 2026, NNN had 4,501,833 shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements, which upon settlement, are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $204.0 million. Net proceeds include the impact of forward price adjustments through September 30, 2026.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2026, Gross Debt was $5.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 9.8 years. The Company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of total available liquidity, including $1.2 billion of unused line of credit capacity, $204.0 million of outstanding forward equity, and $2.7 million of cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of September 30, 2026. Including the impact of unsettled forward equity, Pro Forma Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre was 5.3x as of September 30, 2026.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on October 15, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.48 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 6.0% as of September 30, 2026. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased its annual dividend for 37 or more consecutive years.

2026 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Previous 2026 Guidance

Updated 2026 Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,

impairment losses and retirement and severance costs

$2.01 - $2.05

$2.00 - $2.04 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.49

$1.50 Core FFO per share

$3.50 - $3.54

$3.50 - $3.54 AFFO per share

$3.55 - $3.59

$3.55 - $3.59 General and administrative expenses

$53 - $55

$54 - $56 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$13.5 - $14.5

$13.5 - $14.5 Acquisition volume

$700 - $800

$700 - $800 Disposition volume

$120 - $160

$160 - $180

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on November 4, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 975248 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 54559.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN is a REIT that invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2026, the Company owned 3,817 properties across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, encompassing approximately 40.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For additional information, please visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the global economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") metric which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by the Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including the line of credit payable, and term loan payable and notes payable, each net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Pro Forma Net Debt is defined by the Company as Net Debt less anticipated net proceeds from unsettled forward equity.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt, Net Debt and Pro Forma Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









September 30,

2026



December 31,

2025

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 9,572,131



$ 9,239,542

Cash and cash equivalents



2,726





5,046

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



-





776

Receivables, net of allowance of $600 and $609, respectively



2,573





3,470

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,598 and $3,393, respectively



37,440





34,914

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $32,073 and $29,930, respectively



4,262





8,645

Other assets



99,745





86,962

Total assets

$ 9,718,877



$ 9,379,355















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 19,000



$ 348,100

Term loan payable, net of unamortized debt costs



497,136





-

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,477,768





4,472,324

Accrued interest payable



73,168





40,557

Other liabilities



100,420





110,072

Total liabilities



5,167,492





4,971,053















Total equity



4,551,385





4,408,302















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,718,877



$ 9,379,355















Common shares outstanding



193,947,411





189,937,404



NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Revenues:























Rental income

$ 248,356



$ 229,773



$ 731,052



$ 686,845

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



1,321





386





3,315





970







249,677





230,159





734,367





687,815



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



13,591





11,056





41,754





35,281

Real estate



8,237





9,128





26,302





27,341

Depreciation and amortization



74,157





67,252





215,979





200,218

Leasing transaction costs



146





131





502





335

Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



3,470





7,195





22,217





13,242

Retirement and severance costs



167





690





969





3,054







99,768





95,452





307,723





279,471

Gain on disposition of real estate



15,046





12,570





36,336





32,581

Earnings from operations



164,955





147,277





462,980





440,925



























Other expenses (revenues):























Interest and other income



(115)





(2,940)





(178)





(3,284)

Interest expense



55,142





53,378





161,355





150,383







55,027





50,438





161,177





147,099



























Net earnings

$ 109,928



$ 96,839



$ 301,803



$ 293,826



























Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic



190,793,962





187,838,711





189,641,201





187,200,093

Diluted



191,335,050





188,332,789





190,154,582





187,686,331



























Net earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.58



$ 0.51



$ 1.59



$ 1.57

Diluted

$ 0.57



$ 0.51



$ 1.58



$ 1.56



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)

$ 243,161



$ 225,053



$ 713,972



$ 670,823

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 75



$ 111



$ 236



$ 337

Percentage rent(1)

$ 263



$ 211



$ 1,087



$ 1,381



























Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 4,857



$ 4,398



$ 15,757



$ 14,304

Real estate expenses



(8,237)





(9,128)





(26,302)





(27,341)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (3,380)



$ (4,730)



$ (10,545)



$ (13,037)



























Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,873



$ 1,630



$ 5,401



$ 4,574

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 104



$ 44



$ 295



$ 130







(1) For the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the aggregate of such amounts is $248,356 and $229,773, respectively, and $731,052 and $686,845 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary. (2) Includes lease termination fees of $1,367 and $669 for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $3,739 and $11,121 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings

$ 109,928



$ 96,839



$ 301,803



$ 293,826

Real estate depreciation and amortization



74,057





67,212





215,694





200,098

Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,046)





(12,570)





(36,336)





(32,581)

Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



3,470





7,195





22,217





13,242

FFO



172,409





158,676





503,378





474,585

Retirement and severance costs



167





690





969





3,054

Core FFO



172,576





159,366





504,347





477,639

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(1,038)





(631)





(3,167)





(715)

Net capital lease rent adjustment



44





62





136





184

Below-market rent amortization



(123)





(68)





(438)





(1,781)

Stock based compensation expense



3,446





2,791





10,860





9,194

Capitalized interest expense



(539)





(457)





(1,673)





(1,920)

AFFO

$ 174,366



$ 161,063



$ 510,065



$ 482,601



























FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.90



$ 0.84



$ 2.65



$ 2.54

Diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.84



$ 2.65



$ 2.53



























Core FFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.90



$ 0.85



$ 2.66



$ 2.55

Diluted

$ 0.90



$ 0.85



$ 2.65



$ 2.54



























AFFO per share:























Basic

$ 0.91



$ 0.86



$ 2.69



$ 2.58

Diluted

$ 0.91



$ 0.86



$ 2.68



$ 2.57



























Dividend per share

$ 0.62



$ 0.60



$ 1.82



$ 1.76

AFFO payout ratio(1)



68 %



70 %



68 %



68 %





(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)









Quarter Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025

Net earnings

$ 109,928



$ 96,839



$ 301,803



$ 293,826

Interest expense



55,142





53,378





161,355





150,383

Depreciation and amortization



74,157





67,252





215,979





200,218

Gain on disposition of real estate



(15,046)





(12,570)





(36,336)





(32,581)

Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



3,470





7,195





22,217





13,242

EBITDAre

$ 227,651



$ 212,094



$ 665,018



$ 625,088



























Interest expense

$ 55,142



$ 53,378



$ 161,355



$ 150,383

Add back: capitalized interest



539





457





1,673





1,920

Fixed charges

$ 55,681



$ 53,835



$ 163,028



$ 152,303































September 30,

2026



December 31,

2025













Total assets

$ 9,718,877



$ 9,379,355













Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,400,049





2,259,469













Amortization of direct financing leases



2,590





2,546













Gross Assets

$ 12,121,516



$ 11,641,370







































Debt outstanding:























Line of credit

$ 19,000



$ 348,100













Term loan, net of unamortized debt costs



497,136





-













Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,477,768





4,472,324













Total Debt



4,993,904





4,820,424













Unamortized note discount



44,079





47,005













Unamortized debt costs



31,017





30,670













Gross Debt



5,069,000





4,898,099













Total Cash



(2,726)





(5,822)













Net Debt



5,066,274





4,892,277













Net proceeds from unsettled forward equity



(204,046)





-













Pro Forma Net Debt

$ 4,862,228



$ 4,892,277















NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 19,000



$ 19,000



SOFR + 72.5 bps





4.595 %

April 2028(1)





























Term loan payable



500,000





500,000



SOFR + 80 bps





4.181 % (2) February 2029(3)





























Notes payable:



























2026



350,000





349,905





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,804





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





399,317





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,511





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2031



500,000





496,726





4.600 %



4.766 %

February 2031 2033



500,000





491,251





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033 2034



500,000





494,982





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034 2048



300,000





296,373





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,812





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





442,550





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





440,690





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,550,000





4,505,921















































Total unsecured debt(4)

$ 5,069,000



$ 5,024,921















































Reconciliation of Debt

Term Loan Payable



Notes

Payable

















Principal, net of unamortized discount

$ 500,000



$ 4,505,921

















Debt costs



(3,604)





(44,420)

















Accumulated amortization



740





16,267

















Debt costs, net of accumulated

amortization



(2,864)





(28,153)

















Principal, net of unamortized

discount and unamortized debt costs $ 497,136



$ 4,477,768

























(1)

Excludes the impact of two six-month extension options. (2)

SOFR swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.30% on $400,000. Effective November 16, 2026, SOFR will swap to 3.55% on $500,000. (3)

Excludes the impact of two one-year extension options. (4)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 9.8 years.

NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary - Continued As of September 30, 2026 (unaudited)

Credit Metrics





September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

41.8 %

42.1 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.6x

5.6x Pro Forma Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.3x

5.6x EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.1x

4.1x



Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility, term loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the agreements and indentures governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2026, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

September 30,

2026 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60x

0.38x Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50x

4.12x Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40x

- Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67x

2.69x Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75x

4.10x Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

= 60%

41 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

= 40%

- Debt service coverage ratio

= 1.5x

4.1x Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

= 150%

242 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio As of September 30, 2026

Top 20 Lines of Trade





Lines of Trade

# of

Tenants

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Automotive service

48

786

19.2 % 2.

Convenience stores

31

670

15.5 % 3.

Restaurants - limited service

63

618

7.6 % 4.

Entertainment

6

95

7.2 % 5.

Dealerships

17

112

6.3 % 6.

Restaurants - full service

67

325

6.2 % 7.

Health and fitness

7

36

3.7 % 8.

Theaters

5

32

3.5 % 9.

Automotive parts

9

144

3.2 % 10.

Equipment rental

4

104

2.9 % 11.

Discount retail

7

159

2.4 % 12.

Early childhood education

10

105

2.2 % 13.

Wholesale clubs

1

13

2.2 % 14.

Home improvement

11

50

1.9 % 15.

Drug stores

3

58

1.8 % 16.

Medical service providers

28

84

1.7 % 17.

Pet supplies and services

12

62

1.7 % 18.

Furniture

14

43

1.2 % 19.

Travel plazas

4

24

1.1 % 20.

Automobile auctions, wholesale

2

18

1.1 %



Other

86

279

7.4 %



Total





3,817

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued As of September 30, 2026

Top 20 States





State

# of

Tenants

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

Texas

93

587

17.6 % 2.

Florida

95

278

8.6 % 3.

Illinois

52

188

5.3 % 4.

Georgia

63

179

4.4 % 5.

Ohio

78

211

4.3 % 6.

North Carolina

49

169

3.9 % 7.

Michigan

34

148

3.9 % 8.

Tennessee

51

164

3.7 % 9.

Indiana

47

169

3.5 % 10.

Arizona

38

89

3.5 % 11.

Virginia

48

129

3.4 % 12.

California

27

82

2.9 % 13.

Alabama

39

157

2.8 % 14.

Missouri

34

110

2.4 % 15.

New Jersey

18

32

2.2 % 16.

Pennsylvania

39

81

2.1 % 17.

Colorado

31

51

2.1 % 18.

Maryland

21

53

2.0 % 19.

South Carolina

31

85

2.0 % 20.

Oklahoma

31

91

1.9 %



Other

165

764

17.5 %



Total





3,817

100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc. Property Portfolio - Continued As of September 30, 2026

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

Primary Line of Trade

# of

Properties

% of

ABR 1.

7-Eleven

Convenience stores

145

4.1 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

Automotive service

121

3.7 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

Entertainment

34

3.5 % 4.

Camping World

Dealerships

46

3.3 % 5.

Mavis Tire Express Services

Automotive service

154

2.6 % 6.

Kent Distributors

Convenience stores

64

2.5 % 7.

Flynn Restaurant Group

Restaurants - limited service

203

2.4 % 8.

GPM Investments

Convenience stores

140

2.3 % 9.

AMC Theatres

Theaters

19

2.2 % 10.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Wholesale clubs

13

2.2 % 11.

LA Fitness

Health and fitness

24

2.0 % 12.

Couche-Tard

Convenience stores

91

2.0 % 13.

Sunoco

Convenience stores

54

1.7 % 14.

Chuck E. Cheese

Entertainment

51

1.6 % 15.

Walgreens

Drug stores

48

1.6 % 16.

United Rentals

Equipment rental

48

1.5 % 17.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Automotive service

35

1.5 % 18.

Casey's General Stores

Convenience stores

52

1.4 % 19.

Club Car Wash

Automotive service

36

1.4 % 20.

Super Star Car Wash

Automotive service

33

1.3 %



Other





2,406

55.2 %



Total





3,817

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)





# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR





# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(2)

% of

ABR 2026

33

198,000

0.3 %

2032

220

2,310,000

5.5 % 2027

153

2,107,000

4.8 %

2033

135

1,410,000

4.1 % 2028

219

2,017,000

4.7 %

2034

192

2,823,000

5.6 % 2029

138

1,977,000

3.9 %

2035

135

1,785,000

4.0 % 2030

185

2,422,000

4.6 %

Thereafter

2,065

19,753,000

53.9 % 2031

310

3,598,000

8.6 %























(1)

As of September 30, 2026, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years. (2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.