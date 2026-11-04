NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Highlights include:
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Reported net earnings of $0.57 per diluted share
- Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively, over prior-year results to $0.90 and $0.91, respectively
- Increased ABR by 6.8% over prior-year results to $974.0 million
- Increased portfolio occupancy to 99.2%, an increase of 10 and 170 basis points over the prior quarter and prior year periods, respectively, with a portfolio weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years
- Closed on $221.7 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average lease term of 19.6 years and $658.1 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3% in the nine months ended September 30, 2026
- Sold 32 properties for $50.7 million, including $37.3 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 7.8%
- Entered into forward sale agreements for 502,305 common shares under the Company's at-the-market equity program ("ATM") at a weighted average price per share of $47.28
- Issued 2,014,352 common shares, primarily under the ATM, raising net proceeds of $89.5 million
- Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 9.8 years, no encumbered assets, only 2.3% of floating rate exposure and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity
- Paid a $0.62 quarterly dividend, representing a 6.0% annualized dividend yield and a 68% AFFO payout ratio as of September 30, 2026
Additional Highlights:
- Maintained 2026 Core FFO per share guidance of $3.50 - $3.54
- Maintained 2026 AFFO per share guidance of $3.55 - $3.59
- Increased 2026 disposition volume guidance to a new range of $160 - $180 million
Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are pleased to report strong third quarter results, highlighted by continued healthy portfolio trends, solid investment activity, and well-timed equity capital markets execution. With $1.4 billion of available liquidity and a balance sheet built for all market cycles, we are well positioned to execute on our investment pipeline and capitalize on the opportunities that today's market volatility may create."
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per diluted share data)
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues
$
249,677
$
230,159
$
734,367
$
687,815
Net earnings
$
109,928
$
96,839
$
301,803
$
293,826
Net earnings per share
$
0.57
$
0.51
$
1.58
$
1.56
FFO
$
172,409
$
158,676
$
503,378
$
474,585
FFO per share
$
0.90
$
0.84
$
2.65
$
2.53
Core FFO
$
172,576
$
159,366
$
504,347
$
477,639
Core FFO per share
$
0.90
$
0.85
$
2.65
$
2.54
AFFO
$
174,366
$
161,063
$
510,065
$
482,601
AFFO per share
$
0.91
$
0.86
$
2.68
$
2.57
PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Number of properties
3,817
3,774
3,697
Total gross leasable area (square feet)
40,764,000
40,440,000
39,209,000
Occupancy rate
99.2
%
99.1
%
97.5
%
Weighted average remaining lease term (years)
10.1
10.1
10.1
ABR
$
973,997
$
959,145
$
912,218
PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
September 30, 2026
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026
Total dollars invested(1)
$
221,741
$
658,144
Number of properties
76
206
Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)
572,000
1,937,000
Weighted average cap rate(3)
7.3
%
7.3
%
Weighted average lease term (years)
19.6
18.5
(1)
Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.
(2)
Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.
(3)
Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.
PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS
Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
Income
Vacant
Total
Income
Vacant
Total
Number of properties
21
11
32
37
46
83
Gross leasable area (square feet)
150,000
63,000
213,000
265,000
389,000
654,000
Net sale proceeds
$
37,299
$
13,409
$
50,708
$
64,145
$
59,124
$
123,269
Weighted average cap rate(1)
7.8
%
-
7.8
%
7.3
%
-
7.3
%
(1)
Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the income producing properties.
CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN entered into forward sale agreements for 502,305 common shares under the Company's ATM at a weighted average price per share of $47.28.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN issued 2,014,352 common shares, primarily in settlement of forward sale agreements under the Company's ATM, raising $89.5 million in net proceeds.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, NNN entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement which allows the Company to issue and sell up to 25,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, through the agents acting as sales agents, or directly to the agents acting as principals for their own account, in each case at a price agreed upon at the time of sale.
As of September 30, 2026, NNN had 4,501,833 shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward sale agreements, which upon settlement, are anticipated to raise net proceeds of approximately $204.0 million. Net proceeds include the impact of forward price adjustments through September 30, 2026.
BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY
As of September 30, 2026, Gross Debt was $5.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 9.8 years. The Company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of total available liquidity, including $1.2 billion of unused line of credit capacity, $204.0 million of outstanding forward equity, and $2.7 million of cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of September 30, 2026. Including the impact of unsettled forward equity, Pro Forma Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre was 5.3x as of September 30, 2026.
DIVIDEND
As previously announced on October 15, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share payable on November 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2026. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.48 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 6.0% as of September 30, 2026. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased its annual dividend for 37 or more consecutive years.
2026 GUIDANCE
(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)
Previous 2026
Guidance
Updated 2026
Guidance
Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,
$2.01 - $2.05
$2.00 - $2.04
Real estate depreciation and amortization per share
$1.49
$1.50
Core FFO per share
$3.50 - $3.54
$3.50 - $3.54
AFFO per share
$3.55 - $3.59
$3.55 - $3.59
General and administrative expenses
$53 - $55
$54 - $56
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$13.5 - $14.5
$13.5 - $14.5
Acquisition volume
$700 - $800
$700 - $800
Disposition volume
$120 - $160
$160 - $180
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call on November 4, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the United States ("U.S.") or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 975248 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, November 18, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 54559.
ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.
NNN is a REIT that invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2026, the Company owned 3,817 properties across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, encompassing approximately 40.8 million square feet of gross leasable area, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. For additional information, please visit www.nnnreit.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the global economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2026. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
DEFINITIONS
Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") metric which represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") is a metric established by the Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.
Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the Nareit and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.
Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.
Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.
Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including the line of credit payable, and term loan payable and notes payable, each net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs, as applicable.
Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.
Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.
Pro Forma Net Debt is defined by the Company as Net Debt less anticipated net proceeds from unsettled forward equity.
Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt, Net Debt and Pro Forma Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.
The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Balance Sheet Summary
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets:
Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
$
9,572,131
$
9,239,542
Cash and cash equivalents
2,726
5,046
Restricted cash and cash held in escrow
-
776
Receivables, net of allowance of $600 and $609, respectively
2,573
3,470
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,598 and $3,393, respectively
37,440
34,914
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $32,073 and $29,930, respectively
4,262
8,645
Other assets
99,745
86,962
Total assets
$
9,718,877
$
9,379,355
Liabilities:
Line of credit payable
$
19,000
$
348,100
Term loan payable, net of unamortized debt costs
497,136
-
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
4,477,768
4,472,324
Accrued interest payable
73,168
40,557
Other liabilities
100,420
110,072
Total liabilities
5,167,492
4,971,053
Total equity
4,551,385
4,408,302
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,718,877
$
9,379,355
Common shares outstanding
193,947,411
189,937,404
NNN REIT, Inc.
Income Statement Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Rental income
$
248,356
$
229,773
$
731,052
$
686,845
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
1,321
386
3,315
970
249,677
230,159
734,367
687,815
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
13,591
11,056
41,754
35,281
Real estate
8,237
9,128
26,302
27,341
Depreciation and amortization
74,157
67,252
215,979
200,218
Leasing transaction costs
146
131
502
335
Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries
3,470
7,195
22,217
13,242
Retirement and severance costs
167
690
969
3,054
99,768
95,452
307,723
279,471
Gain on disposition of real estate
15,046
12,570
36,336
32,581
Earnings from operations
164,955
147,277
462,980
440,925
Other expenses (revenues):
Interest and other income
(115)
(2,940)
(178)
(3,284)
Interest expense
55,142
53,378
161,355
150,383
55,027
50,438
161,177
147,099
Net earnings
$
109,928
$
96,839
$
301,803
$
293,826
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
190,793,962
187,838,711
189,641,201
187,200,093
Diluted
191,335,050
188,332,789
190,154,582
187,686,331
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.51
$
1.59
$
1.57
Diluted
$
0.57
$
0.51
$
1.58
$
1.56
NNN REIT, Inc.
Other Information
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)
$
243,161
$
225,053
$
713,972
$
670,823
Earned income from direct financing leases(1)
$
75
$
111
$
236
$
337
Percentage rent(1)
$
263
$
211
$
1,087
$
1,381
Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)
$
4,857
$
4,398
$
15,757
$
14,304
Real estate expenses
(8,237)
(9,128)
(26,302)
(27,341)
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$
(3,380)
$
(4,730)
$
(10,545)
$
(13,037)
Amortization of debt costs
$
1,873
$
1,630
$
5,401
$
4,574
Non-real estate depreciation expense
$
104
$
44
$
295
$
130
(1)
For the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the aggregate of such amounts is $248,356 and $229,773, respectively, and $731,052 and $686,845 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.
(2)
Includes lease termination fees of $1,367 and $669 for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $3,739 and $11,121 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net earnings
$
109,928
$
96,839
$
301,803
$
293,826
Real estate depreciation and amortization
74,057
67,212
215,694
200,098
Gain on disposition of real estate
(15,046)
(12,570)
(36,336)
(32,581)
Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of
recoveries
3,470
7,195
22,217
13,242
FFO
172,409
158,676
503,378
474,585
Retirement and severance costs
167
690
969
3,054
Core FFO
172,576
159,366
504,347
477,639
Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves
(1,038)
(631)
(3,167)
(715)
Net capital lease rent adjustment
44
62
136
184
Below-market rent amortization
(123)
(68)
(438)
(1,781)
Stock based compensation expense
3,446
2,791
10,860
9,194
Capitalized interest expense
(539)
(457)
(1,673)
(1,920)
AFFO
$
174,366
$
161,063
$
510,065
$
482,601
FFO per share:
Basic
$
0.90
$
0.84
$
2.65
$
2.54
Diluted
$
0.90
$
0.84
$
2.65
$
2.53
Core FFO per share:
Basic
$
0.90
$
0.85
$
2.66
$
2.55
Diluted
$
0.90
$
0.85
$
2.65
$
2.54
AFFO per share:
Basic
$
0.91
$
0.86
$
2.69
$
2.58
Diluted
$
0.91
$
0.86
$
2.68
$
2.57
Dividend per share
$
0.62
$
0.60
$
1.82
$
1.76
AFFO payout ratio(1)
68
%
70
%
68
%
68
%
(1)
Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net earnings
$
109,928
$
96,839
$
301,803
$
293,826
Interest expense
55,142
53,378
161,355
150,383
Depreciation and amortization
74,157
67,252
215,979
200,218
Gain on disposition of real estate
(15,046)
(12,570)
(36,336)
(32,581)
Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries
3,470
7,195
22,217
13,242
EBITDAre
$
227,651
$
212,094
$
665,018
$
625,088
Interest expense
$
55,142
$
53,378
$
161,355
$
150,383
Add back: capitalized interest
539
457
1,673
1,920
Fixed charges
$
55,681
$
53,835
$
163,028
$
152,303
September 30,
December 31,
Total assets
$
9,718,877
$
9,379,355
Accumulated depreciation & amortization
2,400,049
2,259,469
Amortization of direct financing leases
2,590
2,546
Gross Assets
$
12,121,516
$
11,641,370
Debt outstanding:
Line of credit
$
19,000
$
348,100
Term loan, net of unamortized debt costs
497,136
-
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs
4,477,768
4,472,324
Total Debt
4,993,904
4,820,424
Unamortized note discount
44,079
47,005
Unamortized debt costs
31,017
30,670
Gross Debt
5,069,000
4,898,099
Total Cash
(2,726)
(5,822)
Net Debt
5,066,274
4,892,277
Net proceeds from unsettled forward equity
(204,046)
-
Pro Forma Net Debt
$
4,862,228
$
4,892,277
NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of September 30, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Unsecured Debt
Principal
Principal,
Stated
Effective
Maturity Date
Line of credit payable
$
19,000
$
19,000
SOFR + 72.5 bps
4.595
%
April 2028(1)
Term loan payable
500,000
500,000
SOFR + 80 bps
4.181
%
(2)
February 2029(3)
Notes payable:
2026
350,000
349,905
3.600
%
3.733
%
December 2026
2027
400,000
399,804
3.500
%
3.548
%
October 2027
2028
400,000
399,317
4.300
%
4.388
%
October 2028
2030
400,000
399,511
2.500
%
2.536
%
April 2030
2031
500,000
496,726
4.600
%
4.766
%
February 2031
2033
500,000
491,251
5.600
%
5.905
%
October 2033
2034
500,000
494,982
5.500
%
5.662
%
June 2034
2048
300,000
296,373
4.800
%
4.890
%
October 2048
2050
300,000
294,812
3.100
%
3.205
%
April 2050
2051
450,000
442,550
3.500
%
3.602
%
April 2051
2052
450,000
440,690
3.000
%
3.118
%
April 2052
Total
4,550,000
4,505,921
Total unsecured debt(4)
$
5,069,000
$
5,024,921
Reconciliation of Debt
Term Loan
Payable
Notes
Principal, net of unamortized discount
$
500,000
$
4,505,921
Debt costs
(3,604)
(44,420)
Accumulated amortization
740
16,267
Debt costs, net of accumulated
(2,864)
(28,153)
Principal, net of unamortized
$
497,136
$
4,477,768
(1)
Excludes the impact of two six-month extension options.
(2)
SOFR swapped to a weighted average fixed rate of 3.30% on $400,000. Effective November 16, 2026, SOFR will swap to 3.55% on $500,000.
(3)
Excludes the impact of two one-year extension options.
(4)
Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 9.8 years.
NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary - Continued
As of September 30, 2026
(unaudited)
Credit Metrics
September 30,
December 31,
Gross Debt / Gross Assets
41.8 %
42.1 %
Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)
5.6x
5.6x
Pro Forma Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)
5.3x
5.6x
EBITDAre / fixed charges
4.1x
4.1x
Credit Facility, Term Loan and Notes Covenants
The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility,
term loan and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the agreements and indentures
governing such debt, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These
calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to
show that as of September 30, 2026, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.
Key Covenants
Required
September 30,
Unsecured Bank Credit Facility and Term Loan:
Maximum leverage ratio
< 0.60x
0.38x
Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
> 1.50x
4.12x
Maximum secured indebtedness ratio
< 0.40x
-
Unencumbered asset value ratio
> 1.67x
2.69x
Unencumbered interest ratio
> 1.75x
4.10x
Unsecured Notes:
Limitation on incurrence of total debt
= 60%
41 %
Limitation on incurrence of secured debt
= 40%
-
Debt service coverage ratio
= 1.5x
4.1x
Maintenance of total unencumbered assets
= 150%
242 %
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio
As of September 30, 2026
Top 20 Lines of Trade
Lines of Trade
# of
# of
% of
1.
Automotive service
48
786
19.2 %
2.
Convenience stores
31
670
15.5 %
3.
Restaurants - limited service
63
618
7.6 %
4.
Entertainment
6
95
7.2 %
5.
Dealerships
17
112
6.3 %
6.
Restaurants - full service
67
325
6.2 %
7.
Health and fitness
7
36
3.7 %
8.
Theaters
5
32
3.5 %
9.
Automotive parts
9
144
3.2 %
10.
Equipment rental
4
104
2.9 %
11.
Discount retail
7
159
2.4 %
12.
Early childhood education
10
105
2.2 %
13.
Wholesale clubs
1
13
2.2 %
14.
Home improvement
11
50
1.9 %
15.
Drug stores
3
58
1.8 %
16.
Medical service providers
28
84
1.7 %
17.
Pet supplies and services
12
62
1.7 %
18.
Furniture
14
43
1.2 %
19.
Travel plazas
4
24
1.1 %
20.
Automobile auctions, wholesale
2
18
1.1 %
Other
86
279
7.4 %
Total
3,817
100.0 %
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio - Continued
As of September 30, 2026
Top 20 States
State
# of
# of
% of
1.
Texas
93
587
17.6 %
2.
Florida
95
278
8.6 %
3.
Illinois
52
188
5.3 %
4.
Georgia
63
179
4.4 %
5.
Ohio
78
211
4.3 %
6.
North Carolina
49
169
3.9 %
7.
Michigan
34
148
3.9 %
8.
Tennessee
51
164
3.7 %
9.
Indiana
47
169
3.5 %
10.
Arizona
38
89
3.5 %
11.
Virginia
48
129
3.4 %
12.
California
27
82
2.9 %
13.
Alabama
39
157
2.8 %
14.
Missouri
34
110
2.4 %
15.
New Jersey
18
32
2.2 %
16.
Pennsylvania
39
81
2.1 %
17.
Colorado
31
51
2.1 %
18.
Maryland
21
53
2.0 %
19.
South Carolina
31
85
2.0 %
20.
Oklahoma
31
91
1.9 %
Other
165
764
17.5 %
Total
3,817
100.0 %
NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio - Continued
As of September 30, 2026
Top 20 Tenants
Tenant
Primary Line of Trade
# of
% of
1.
7-Eleven
Convenience stores
145
4.1 %
2.
Mister Car Wash
Automotive service
121
3.7 %
3.
Dave & Buster's
Entertainment
34
3.5 %
4.
Camping World
Dealerships
46
3.3 %
5.
Mavis Tire Express Services
Automotive service
154
2.6 %
6.
Kent Distributors
Convenience stores
64
2.5 %
7.
Flynn Restaurant Group
Restaurants - limited service
203
2.4 %
8.
GPM Investments
Convenience stores
140
2.3 %
9.
AMC Theatres
Theaters
19
2.2 %
10.
BJ's Wholesale Club
Wholesale clubs
13
2.2 %
11.
LA Fitness
Health and fitness
24
2.0 %
12.
Couche-Tard
Convenience stores
91
2.0 %
13.
Sunoco
Convenience stores
54
1.7 %
14.
Chuck E. Cheese
Entertainment
51
1.6 %
15.
Walgreens
Drug stores
48
1.6 %
16.
United Rentals
Equipment rental
48
1.5 %
17.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Automotive service
35
1.5 %
18.
Casey's General Stores
Convenience stores
52
1.4 %
19.
Club Car Wash
Automotive service
36
1.4 %
20.
Super Star Car Wash
Automotive service
33
1.3 %
Other
2,406
55.2 %
Total
3,817
100.0 %
Lease Expirations(1)
# of
Gross
Leasable
% of
# of
Gross
Leasable
% of
2026
33
198,000
0.3 %
2032
220
2,310,000
5.5 %
2027
153
2,107,000
4.8 %
2033
135
1,410,000
4.1 %
2028
219
2,017,000
4.7 %
2034
192
2,823,000
5.6 %
2029
138
1,977,000
3.9 %
2035
135
1,785,000
4.0 %
2030
185
2,422,000
4.6 %
Thereafter
2,065
19,753,000
53.9 %
2031
310
3,598,000
8.6 %
(1)
As of September 30, 2026, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years.
(2)
Square feet.
SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.