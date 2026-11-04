U.S. Metal News: Permits, Project Financing and Quarterly Results Put U.S. Mining Supply Chains in Focus

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Metal News News Commentary - Gold futures pushed back above $4,000 an ounce in overnight trading on Wednesday, with December gold at $4,033.50, up $93.10 or 2.36%, as of approximately 2:39 a.m. ET, according to CME Group delayed quotes. December silver gained more, rising 4.10% to $51.795 an ounce, while December copper was little changed at $6.4015 a pound. Away from the price board, the past two weeks brought a run of project and earnings news across U.S. metals supply chains, from a construction decision on an Arizona copper mine to an update on emergency federal permitting procedures for a state-led road to an Alaska gold-copper project. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM).

The overnight gains followed a softer Tuesday session. December gold settled at $3,940.40 on Nov. 3, down $29.20, while December silver settled at $49.753, down $1.135, and December copper settled at $6.4020 a pound, down 16.55 cents, according to CME Group settlement data. In London, the LBMA Gold Price was set at $3,902.75 in the morning auction and $3,936.65 in the afternoon auction on Tuesday.

The federal calendar is also on the sector's radar. According to race calls by The Associated Press as of 2:39 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Democrats won control of the Senate late Tuesday and of the House early Wednesday. Current federal funding runs through Dec. 11, 2026, under the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2027, according to the Congressional Research Service, and under the 20th Amendment, the terms of the members elected this week begin at noon on Jan. 3, 2027. Several of the companies below have spelled out in recent releases how their projects connect to federal permitting, government-backed infrastructure and reactor programs, and public and private financing.

Investors watching how metal prices and mining stocks react to policy headlines can learn to read the charts behind those moves with the free Knowledge is Power guide from Stock Preachers at usmetalnews.com/.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)

Hudbay said on Oct. 21 that it and Mitsubishi Corporation, which owns 30% of the project, have formally approved the final investment decision to proceed with construction of the Copper World project in Arizona, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) southeast of Tucson, with first production projected in the second half of 2029. The definitive feasibility study outlines annual copper production of 102,000 tonnes over the first 10 years, and Hudbay expects its consolidated annual copper production to increase to approximately 250,000 tonnes, with other brownfield growth projects underway.

The base case is limited to Copper World's private landholdings and requires only state and local permits, and the company said all major permits have been obtained for construction and initial operations. An extension case, which would extend the mine life to 37 years, would move mining onto unpatented claims and associated federal lands in year 10, subject to obtaining federal permits. Hudbay noted that under FAST41, mining projects in Arizona have received federal permits in approximately three years.

"We are continuing to set the new gold standard in copper as we embark on building a leading copper district in Arizona," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's Chief Executive Officer.

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO)

U.S. GoldMining provided an update on Nov. 2 on the West Susitna Access Project (WSAP), a State of Alaska-led road initiative that, as currently designed, would connect the company's 100%-owned Whistler Gold-Copper Project, located 105 miles northwest of Anchorage, with existing highway, rail, power and port infrastructure. The company said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a public notice on Sept. 25 for the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority's permit application for the 78.5-mile road under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, and that with the comment period closed, the Corps is evaluating the application.

According to the company, the Corps determined that the request qualifies for special emergency permitting procedures under Executive Order 14156, which is expected to significantly reduce the normal processing time, and identified the WSAP as a critical mineral project under Executive Order 14241. The company also cited a US$249 million U.S. Department of Transportation award to complete the 32-mile Port MacKenzie rail extension.

"We believe the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to apply emergency permitting procedures to the WSAP reflects the importance of the WSAP to regional and national mineral development objectives," said Tim Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. GoldMining Inc.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)

Cameco reported third-quarter results on Oct. 30, with net earnings of C$43 million, an adjusted net loss of C$2 million and adjusted EBITDA of C$267 million. A longer planned maintenance outage at the Key Lake mill, which began in the third quarter, lowered production volume and raised costs, and the company narrowed its 2026 production guidance to between 19.5 million and 20.5 million pounds of U3O8, its share, from 19.5 million to 21.5 million pounds.

Cameco holds an ownership interest in Westinghouse, and the company noted that in September the U.S. government, through the Department of Commerce, and the Republic of Korea announced a non-binding framework anticipating Korean investment of up to US$120 billion to help finance up to eight new large-scale reactors in the U.S., including six Westinghouse AP1000 reactors, subject to definitive agreements and other conditions.

"We continue to be guided by our disciplined strategy and the strength of our diversified nuclear energy platform," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's CEO.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC)

Ramaco reported third-quarter results on Nov. 3, with a net loss of $18.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million and liquidity of $375 million. Alongside its metallurgical coal operations, the company is exploring its Brook Mine near Sheridan, Wyoming, a rare earth element and other critical mineral exploration stage property, where carbochlorination tests completed at a third-party laboratory produced average recoveries of 92% for NdPr and 97% for dysprosium plus terbium.

Ramaco said it remains in advanced discussions regarding potential domestic and international offtake transactions and third-party project financing involving the public and private sectors for development and construction of a critical mineral refinery. The building structure for its Wyoming pilot plant is expected to be completed in early 2027, and a pre-feasibility study is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2027.

"What Ramaco and the country lack is any current domestic midstream capability to refine and separate our feedstock," said Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM)

SSR Mining reported third-quarter results on Nov. 3, with production of 103,585 gold equivalent ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $2,527 per payable ounce. Net income attributable to SSR Mining shareholders was $94.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, and in the third quarter the company completed $193.6 million in share buybacks through the repurchase of 6.2 million shares.

After its Çöpler and Hod Maden divestments in Türkiye, the company describes itself as an Americas gold and silver producer anchored by its Marigold and CC&V operations in the United States. On Oct. 13, it announced an agreement to acquire Roxmore Resources and its Converse Gold Project, adjacent to the Marigold Complex in Nevada, which it said has the potential to add 150,000 to 170,000 ounces of annual gold production to its U.S. platform, with first production targeted for 2033. The deal is subject to closing conditions, including court approval.

"Over the last few months, we have delivered a number of positive milestones designed to create long-term value for shareholders and affirm SSR Mining as a free-cash-flow-focused gold and silver producer in the Americas," said Rod Antal, Executive Chairman of SSR Mining.

From Arizona copper and an Alaska access road to Wyoming rare earths, recent company news puts permits, public infrastructure funding and project financing alongside metal prices on the sector's watch list. To learn the chart basics behind moves like these, get the free Knowledge is Power guide from Stock Preachers at usmetalnews.com/.

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This article is independent news commentary. US Metal News is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has not been paid by any company mentioned in this article. MEL and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of the companies mentioned in this article, but reserve the right to, and will, buy and sell shares of those companies at any time without further notice. Futures prices are CME Group settlement prices for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and CME Group delayed quotes as of approximately 2:39 a.m. ET on November 4, 2026. LBMA Gold Prices are for November 3, 2026. Election results reflect race calls by The Associated Press as of 2:39 a.m. ET on November 4, 2026. Cameco figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Information is drawn from company news releases and filings, government and industry data, published reporting and third-party data believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investing in securities carries risk, including the loss of some or all of your investment. This document is governed by the laws of Ireland.

SOURCE U.S. Metal News