Shoals Technologies Group and Array Technologies have proposed a merger that would combine two US Nasdaq listed solar companies into a single entity, with a product range covering electronic balance of system (EBOS) and tracker products. Subject to shareholder approval, the stock-for-stock merger would see Shoals shareholders own around 65% of the combined company, with Array shareholders owning the remaining 35%. Investor documents for the merger forecast combined revenue of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion in 2027. Under the proposed deal structure, Array would continue as the legal successor company, ...

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