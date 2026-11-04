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WKN: A2QMUK | ISIN: US82489W1071 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.11.26 | 21:59
8,480 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
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5-Tage-Chart
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC8,4800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.