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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Excelra Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Pharmaceutical R&D IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Excelra Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Pharmaceutical R&D IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

A science-first approach to data and AI places Excelra among the 9 Leaders out of 34 providers assessed

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelra, a global life sciences data and informatics company, has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's Pharmaceutical R&D IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026 among 34 service providers assessed on market impact, and vision and capability through a comprehensive RFI process including client references.

Everest Group's assessment credits Excelra's combination of curated data, scientific AI, and domain expertise. GOSTAR, Excelra's flagship product with 37M bioactivity data points, is built to be AI/ML ready. Excelra's scientific AI solutions are grounded in high-quality scientific data and purpose-built for life sciences R&D. Recent M&As have expanded onshore scientific consulting talent and proximity to global clients. Excelra's robust partner ecosystem spans leading cloud providers, lab informatics, and technology platforms.

"Pharmaceutical enterprises are prioritizing partners that combine deep scientific and functional expertise with strong data, AI, and platform capabilities," says Durga Ambati, VP at Everest Group. "Excelra stands out through its proprietary scientific datasets, including GOSTAR, which supports SAR intelligence for AI drug discovery, and verticalized scientific AI solutions that span across multimodal data analytics, scientific knowledge retrieval, and regulatory intelligence. These strengths have positioned Excelra as a Leader in our Pharmaceutical R&D IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026."

"Science comes first." says Anandbir Brar, CEO of Excelra. "It is a conviction we have never compromised, and this recognition validates that belief. In pharma R&D, scientific depth now carries as much weight as scale. As AI moves into the core of R&D, it's critical that partners understand both science and technology. I am grateful to our clients for trusting us with their most important work, and proud of the teams whose expertise made this possible."

To read Everest Group's assessment of Excelra, visit https://www.excelra.com/publications/everest-group-peak-matrix-2026/download-the-report.

About Excelra

Excelra engineers trust into AI-driven R&D, combining AI-ready data and platforms, connected lab informatics, and multi-omics expertise to turn R&D complexity into decisions you can defend. Science led. Data driven. Outcomes focused. www.excelra.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. It guides clients through today's market challenges and strengthens their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. www.everestgrp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/excelra-recognized-as-a-leader-in-everest-groups-pharmaceutical-rd-it-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2026-302927626.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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