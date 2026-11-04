Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Increase 13.4% Year-on-Year in Q3 2026, SEMI Reports

Acceleration of Growth Supported by Broad-Based Recovery, Broadening AI and Advanced Packaging Demand

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported today, in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry, that worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 13.4% year-on-year to 3,756 million square inches (MSI) from the 3,313 MSI recorded during the same quarter of 2025. Shipments increased 5.1% quarter-over-quarter from the 3,573 MSI recorded during the second quarter of 2026.

"Silicon wafer shipments increased in the third quarter, supported by strong AI-related demand and improving industrial demand," said Masatsugu Miura, Chairman of SEMI SMG and General Manager of Sales & Marketing Department of Sales & Marketing Division at SUMCO Corporation. "AI-related demand continued to broaden beyond advanced logic and memory to include power devices and photonics. Industrial demand strengthened, supported by robotics, AI server power supplies and improving demand for general-purpose industrial semiconductors. Bonding and advanced packaging applications also continued to support demand for 300mm polished wafers."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 300 mm and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.

The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epitaxial). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry, including the development of statistics about the silicon industry.

For more information, visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.

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SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org or contact a regional office to learn more.

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