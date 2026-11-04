Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market worth $96.99 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the AI in Energy Market is projected to grow from USD 17.62 billion in 2026 to USD 96.99 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2032

2019-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 12.91 billion

USD 12.91 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 17.62 billion

USD 17.62 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 96.99 billion

USD 96.99 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 32.9%

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Trends & Insights:

The global AI in Energy Market is being driven by increasing demand for energy efficiency, grid reliability, renewable energy integration, and intelligent energy management.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 37.3%.

The generation segment accounted for a 33.8% share in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

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The rise of AI-powered energy management systems, increasing electricity demand, and the growing complexity of power networks are transforming AI in energy into a critical technology for energy optimization, grid reliability, and operational efficiency. Modern AI platforms provide intelligent energy forecasting, predictive maintenance, grid optimization, renewable energy integration, and energy storage management. For instance, Schneider Electric's AI-enabled energy management solutions help organizations optimize energy consumption and improve operational performance. Similarly, GE Vernova's GridOS portfolio supports grid orchestration and data-driven decision-making to improve electricity network operations. These solutions demonstrate the growing adoption of AI across utilities, renewable energy, power generation, and industrial energy-intensive sectors. Energy companies are leveraging AI to improve asset performance, reduce energy losses, optimize electricity generation, and strengthen grid resilience. AI is also increasingly being integrated with cloud platforms, predictive analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and digital twins to support real-time monitoring and intelligent energy planning. As organizations continue to digitalize energy operations and manage increasingly interconnected power systems, demand for scalable, automated, and data-driven AI in energy solutions is expected to continue expanding.

By application, energy storage optimization segment to witness highest growth rate during forecast period

The energy storage optimization segment represents an important part of the AI in Energy Market as increasing renewable energy deployment, fluctuating electricity generation, and rising demand for grid flexibility are driving the need for efficient energy storage management. AI solutions help utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial energy users optimize battery charging and discharging, forecast electricity demand, and manage energy storage systems according to real-time grid conditions. Their ability to coordinate energy storage with solar and wind generation, electricity prices, and consumption patterns makes them valuable for organizations seeking to improve energy efficiency and grid stability. The segment is particularly important for applications such as battery energy storage systems, renewable energy plants, microgrids, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and commercial and industrial energy management, where efficient storage utilization is critical. AI platforms also enable predictive maintenance, battery health monitoring, state-of-charge forecasting, and automated energy dispatch. In addition, the integration of real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent energy management supports better utilization of stored electricity, reduces energy waste, and improves the reliability of renewable energy systems. As investment in battery storage and renewable energy infrastructure increases, demand for AI-powered energy storage optimization solutions is expected to expand during the forecast period.

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By energy type, renewable energy segment to lead market during forecast period

The renewable energy segment represents a major part of the AI in Energy Market as the growing deployment of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources increases the need for intelligent energy management. Renewable energy producers and utilities require AI-powered solutions to forecast power generation, optimize plant performance, manage fluctuations in renewable electricity supply, and improve grid integration. AI enables organizations to analyze weather conditions, historical generation patterns, and real-time operational data to improve forecasting accuracy and energy output. Integration with battery energy storage systems, smart grids, and distributed energy resources supports better coordination between renewable generation and electricity demand. Additionally, AI-driven predictive maintenance helps identify potential equipment failures, improve solar panel and wind turbine performance, and reduce operational costs. As investments in renewable energy capacity, energy storage, and decarbonization initiatives expand, adoption of AI solutions for renewable energy management is expected to increase during the forecast period.

By region, North America to lead market during forecast period

North America remains a key regional market for AI in energy, supported by its advanced energy infrastructure, high adoption of digital technologies, significant investments in renewable energy, and strong presence of leading energy and technology providers. Organizations across the US and Canada are adopting AI solutions to optimize power generation, improve grid reliability, forecast electricity demand, and manage complex energy operations. The region's established utility sector, growing data center electricity demand, and increasing deployment of renewable energy and battery storage are further supporting market adoption. Energy companies are increasingly integrating AI with predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, digital twins, and intelligent energy management platforms to improve operational efficiency and reduce energy costs. The growing focus on grid modernization, decarbonization, energy resilience, and automated energy optimization is reinforcing North America's position in the global AI in Energy Market.

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Top Companies in AI in Energy Market:

The Top Companies in AI in Energy Market are Schneider Electric (France), GE Vernova (US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Amazon Web Services (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Vestas (Denmark), Atos (France), C3 AI (US), Tesla (US), Alpiq (Switzerland), and Enel Group (Italy).

AI in Energy Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The AI in Energy Market is attracting investment as energy companies modernize power infrastructure, improve energy efficiency, and integrate renewable energy sources. Funding is driven by demand for AI-powered grid optimization, energy demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, renewable energy management, and energy storage optimization. Investments are increasingly directed toward generative AI, smart grids, digital twins, energy analytics, and automated energy management platforms. Established technology providers and emerging energy-tech companies are investing in product innovation, strategic partnerships, infrastructure development, and AI-enabled solutions to improve energy reliability, reduce operating costs, and support decarbonization.

Revenue Shift Context

The AI in Energy Market is shifting from conventional energy management systems toward AI-enabled, data-driven platforms and services. Revenue is increasingly generated through AI software solutions, cloud-based energy analytics, predictive maintenance, grid optimization, and intelligent energy management. Growth is concentrated in applications such as renewable energy forecasting, energy storage optimization, automated grid operations, and energy sustainability management. Service revenue is also expanding through AI consulting, implementation, system integration, model development, and ongoing technical support as energy companies modernize existing infrastructure.

Global AI in Energy Market spending is projected to increase from USD 17.62 billion in 2026 to USD 96.99 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for cloud-based transportation platforms, AI-driven optimization, real-time shipment visibility, and integrated freight management. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, product enhancements, and investments in intelligent logistics technologies are further supporting market expansion.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the AI in Energy Market is driven by technology providers and energy companies seeking to strengthen AI capabilities, expand digital energy solutions, and improve renewable energy asset management. Recent transactions reflect growing interest in AI-powered predictive maintenance, renewable energy forecasting, grid optimization, energy storage management, and automated energy operations.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 35.0-40.0%, representing a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, contributing to around 40-50% of the total market share, are Schneider Electric, GE Vernova, ABB Ltd, Honeywell, Siemens, AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and Vestas.

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