Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMZR7XXX

Issuer Name

ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Raymond James Wealth Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Nov-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Nov-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 13.660000 0.000000 13.660000 5752442 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.690000 0.000000 12.690000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMZR7XXX 0 5752442 0.000000 13.660000 Sub Total 8.A 5752442 13.660000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Charles Stanley Group Plc Charles Stanley Group Plc 12.690000 0.000000 12.690000% Raymond James Wealth Management Limited Raymond James Wealth Management Limited 13.660000 0.000000 13.660000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Raymond James Wealth Management Limited

The number and % of voting rights held

5,752,442 & 13.66%

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

Proxy voting is conducted centrally by our Research Team on behalf of holdings where voting rights are exercisable. The underlying security may be held across multiple discretionary investment managers and portfolios. As investment decisions, including the purchase and disposal of securities, are made independently by the respective investment managers in line with their mandates and client objectives, we are unable to provide a definitive timeframe for when the position may be exited.

11. Additional Information

Charles Stanley & Co. Limited has changed its trading and corporate identity and now operates as Raymond James Wealth Management Limited. Any references in this notification to Charles Stanley & Co. Limited should be read as references to Raymond James Wealth Management Limited

12. Date of Completion

04/11/2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK